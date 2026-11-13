A small glass jar, a miniature Christmas tree, and a handful of glitter don’t look like much on a craft table. The tree is small enough to fit inside the jar, while the metal lid becomes its base. The surprise comes after the water goes in, when one extra ingredient changes how the glitter moves.

Homedit contributor Chelsea Mohrman made this Christmas snow globe with a bottlebrush tree, water, glitter, and glycerin. Instead of letting the glitter sink straight to the bottom, she added glycerin to slow its descent and create a longer snowfall effect.

A Glass Jar and Mini Christmas Tree Form the Snow Globe

The project uses a glass jar with a screw-on lid, a miniature bottlebrush Christmas tree, glue, glitter, bottled or distilled water, and glycerin. A small figurine can sit beside the tree to complete the winter scene.

The tree and figurine must fit through the jar opening, with enough space around them for the glitter to move once the globe is assembled.

The Miniature Tree Is Glued to the Jar Lid

Arrange the tree and figurine on the inside of the lid before attaching them. Check that the decorations fit inside the jar without touching its sides.

Apply glue to the bases and press them against the lid. Allow the adhesive to cure according to its instructions before placing the decorations in water. Choose a glue rated for prolonged water exposure.

The lid holds the miniature scene when the finished jar is turned upside down.

Water and Glycerin Create the Snowfall Effect

Fill the jar about three-quarters full with bottled or distilled water. Add a small amount of glycerin, followed by glitter to represent snow.

Glycerin increases the liquid’s viscosity, slowing the movement of glitter through the water. Without it, many glitter particles sink faster after the globe is shaken.

Stir the mixture with a spoon or stick to check how the glitter moves. If it falls too fast, add a small amount of glycerin and test again. Too much can make the liquid thick and cause glitter to move in clumps.

The Christmas Tree Goes Into the Filled Jar

The decorated lid is screwed onto the jar after the glue has cured. Check the water level before closing it, leaving enough room for the miniature tree and figurine to displace some of the liquid.

Tighten the lid and turn the jar upside down over a sink to check for leaks. The tree now stands inside the water, with the glitter surrounding its branches.

The Finished Snow Globe Has a Floating Glitter Effect

The completed snow globe has a mint-green bottlebrush tree inside a clear glass jar, mounted on a red metal lid. White decorative pieces sit near the base, while glitter collects around the tree.

A shake sends the glitter through the water before it settles around the miniature scene. The glycerin slows the movement, extending the snowfall effect.

A Glass Jar Becomes a Christmas Decoration

The finished jar stands beside another small Christmas tree, with the red lid forming a flat base. The glass keeps the scene visible from several angles, and the glitter can be stirred into motion with another shake.

Different miniature trees or figurines can replace the original decorations, provided they fit inside the jar and can withstand water. Check the lid for leaks before placing the globe on furniture.

Would you make a Christmas snow globe with a miniature tree or choose a different winter scene?

The post She Turned a Glass Jar Into a Christmas Snow Globe, but the Secret Is in the Water appeared first on Homedit.