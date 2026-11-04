They Kept Every Dark Wood Cabinet and Painted It Benjamin Moore Natural Cream: Same Brown Floors, a New Kitchen

Dark wood cabinets covered almost every wall of this kitchen, from the island and tall pantry units to the built-in storage surrounding the appliances. Brown floors and speckled countertops added more brown to the room. Replacing the cabinets would have meant removing an extensive storage system, but the homeowners chose another approach.

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Instagram refinishing business @refreshedandrefurbishedmb shared the transformation, describing the original cabinets as dark, stained, and sun-bleached. Benjamin Moore Natural Cream was selected to replace the wood finish.

The result looks like a different kitchen, although the floor, countertop pattern, and main cabinet arrangement appear to match the before photos.

Dark Wood Cabinets Covered the Original Kitchen

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Deep brown Shaker cabinets surrounded a black range and stainless steel hood. Tall pantry units, drawers, glass-front cupboards, and a recessed appliance area carried the same stained finish across the wall.

The beige speckled countertops met a backsplash of tan diagonal tiles, with a dark square accent panel behind the stove. Brown plank flooring continued beneath the island and into the adjoining space.

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From the opposite end, another full wall of cabinets stood beyond the refrigerator. The island occupied the center without blocking the path toward the adjoining rooms.

The existing arrangement provided substantial storage, including full-height cabinets and drawer banks beside the range.

Benjamin Moore Natural Cream Replaced the Dark Stain

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The dark wood finish gave way to Benjamin Moore Natural Cream, a soft off-white shade that covers the cabinet doors, drawer fronts, and surrounding frames.

The recessed Shaker panels remain visible, as do the long brushed-metal handles. The tall cabinet at the right now includes a built-in microwave where the original arrangement had an open recess.

The speckled countertop has the same appearance as before, while the brown floor provides contrast beneath the cream-colored island.

New White Tile Replaced the Tan Backsplash

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The original cooking wall had beige diagonal tiles and a dark square accent behind the range. That combination disappeared during the makeover.

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White rectangular tiles now run behind the stainless steel hood and across the countertop wall. Their horizontal placement replaces the old diagonal pattern.

A stainless steel Bosch range sits between the refinished cabinets, and the surrounding drawers retain their original Shaker profiles.

Floor-to-Ceiling Storage Now Has a Cream Finish

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The cabinet wall beyond the refrigerator changed from dark brown to cream, including the upper and lower doors. Long metal pulls remain consistent across the storage units.

The wood floor appears unchanged, with its reddish-brown planks and visible grain still extending across the kitchen.

Existing Cabinet Details Remain Part of the Design

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Beside the range, two upper cabinet doors sit above a smaller cabinet and a bank of drawers. Crown molding, recessed door panels, and the existing metal hardware carry through the updated finish.

The new white backsplash meets the speckled counter, while the stainless hood and black range interrupt the pale cabinetry.

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The before-and-after comparison shows what the paint changed without requiring a new floor or an entirely new cabinet arrangement. Dark stained wood is gone from the cabinet fronts, but the brown surfaces surrounding them remain.

The project also raises a useful question for anyone considering a similar makeover: if the cabinets provide the storage and layout a kitchen needs, is replacing them worth the expense when a new finish can change the room?

Image credits go to @refreshedandrefurbishedmb.

The post They Kept Every Dark Wood Cabinet and Painted It Benjamin Moore Natural Cream: Same Brown Floors, a New Kitchen appeared first on Homedit.