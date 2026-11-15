As of mid-November, a missing property-tax bill is the thing to deal with if you recently bought a home in Mountain View, California. Santa Clara County says not receiving a bill does not excuse penalties. Its December 10 deadline for paying the first secured-property-tax installment without penalties is approaching, so ask for a duplicate and arrange payment now.

Know when the first installment becomes late

The County of Santa Clara’s Department of Tax and Collections says the first installment is due November 1, but you can pay it through December 10 before a 10% penalty and $20.00 cost are added. For an online payment, the department says to pay before midnight Pacific time on December 10. If you mail a payment, the postmark rule matters instead; putting an envelope in the mail by the deadline is not the rule the county gives.

The department says a payment must reach it or have a qualifying U.S. Postal Service postmark by the delinquency date on your tax bill to avoid penalties. If the bill has not arrived, do not wait for it to turn up before requesting a duplicate. The county says a missing bill does not excuse penalties.

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Request a duplicate bill after a recent purchase

A recent purchase is one of the reasons the department gives for obtaining a duplicate secured-property-tax bill. Here is your checklist:

Call the Department of Tax and Collections or visit its office to request a duplicate bill.

Have the property address or assessor’s parcel number available to find secured-property-tax information.

Check the delinquency date on the duplicate bill.

Use the county’s property-tax payment site to view or pay the tax.

These steps address the regular secured-property-tax installment, not the handyman repairs your home needs. The county directs readers to its property-tax payment site to view or pay property taxes, and identifies the Department of Tax and Collections as the contact for that page.

Pay online by eCheck without a fee

The department accepts online secured-property-tax payments by eCheck or card. It says there is no fee for eCheck; credit and debit card payments carry a convenience fee. You can use the assessor’s parcel number or property address to find secured-property-tax information before making a payment.

For the first installment, the county says to pay online before midnight Pacific time on December 10 to avoid penalties. If you are waiting for a duplicate bill, keep that payment deadline in view while you obtain it. A bill that did not arrive does not remove the penalty for missing the deadline.

If you mail a check, check the postmark rule

Write the assessor’s parcel number, or APN, and installment number on the check or money order. The department says to include them to ensure timely processing.

The county says a mailed payment is timely if its postmark is dated December 10 or earlier. It accepts a U.S. Postal Service postmark, not a private meter date. The department recommends requesting a manual postmark at a Postal Service retail counter so the postmark is applied when the mailpiece is accepted. It says a machine-applied postmark may reflect processing rather than the day you mailed the payment. Check the delinquency date on your bill rather than assuming that mailing the check on that date is enough.

Ask the department about a missing bill or late payment

If you still cannot obtain the bill or identify the secured-property-tax installment, this is a question for the Department of Tax and Collections, not a handyman. Ask how to obtain your duplicate bill and identify the installment to pay. If the installment is late, ask the department about the amount due. It says a late installment receives a 10% penalty plus a $20.00 cost, and not receiving the bill does not excuse penalties.