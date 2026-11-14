As of mid-November, knob-and-tube wiring is an attic detail worth checking before an insulation job: the Association of Bay Area Governments warns that covering it with insulation can create a serious fire risk. If the job stalls, the insulation that would reduce heat flow remains undone.

NOAA places the start of meteorological winter on December 1. With winter approaching, check whether your Mountain View, California, home qualifies for EASE Home, and arrange for a licensed electrician to determine whether any knob-and-tube wiring is active.

Check whether your home and household qualify

BayREN’s eligibility tool lists Santa Clara County. EASE Home is for households at or under 120% of area median income in single-family homes with four or fewer units built before 2010. Applicants must also be PG&E customers. These conditions matter before you plan around the program’s share of an insulation job; the site visit includes a check of income eligibility.

If you rent, you need the property owner’s permission to proceed with upgrades. Check eligibility and complete the application before scheduling the complimentary site visit. The visit is where an Energy Advisor verifies income eligibility, recommends upgrades for your home and prepares a proposal showing available rebates and your costs.

See what BayREN pays for insulation and duct sealing

For measures provided through EASE Home, such as insulation and duct sealing, BayREN says it covers 80% of the cost and caps your share at 20%. That share applies to program-provided measures, so use the proposal to see which work is included and what your costs would be.

Knob-and-tube wiring is a separate obstacle to settle before assuming the attic insulation can proceed. BayREN’s program page warns that the wiring can prevent energy-efficiency upgrades from moving forward. The electrician’s assessment establishes whether the wiring is inactive or needs remediation; the Energy Advisor’s proposal identifies the upgrades available for your home.

Quick check · tap yours What did your electrician find about the wiring? Inactive Needs remediation Not sure Bay Area homes · Starts with your address · Free

Apply, then use the site visit to pin down the work

Check the home, income and PG&E requirements in BayREN’s eligibility tool.

Complete the EASE Home application to schedule the complimentary site visit.

Have a licensed electrician inspect suspected knob-and-tube wiring to establish whether it is active or inactive.

Review the Energy Advisor’s proposal for the recommended upgrades, available rebates and your costs.

The Association of Bay Area Governments identifies an electrician’s inspection as the first step in addressing knob-and-tube wiring. Do not treat a proposed insulation measure as clearance to cover wiring that has not been assessed.

Keep other equipment questions tied to the proposal

BayREN describes its 80% coverage for program-provided measures such as insulation and duct sealing. The proposal, rather than the insulation cost share alone, is the place to check the listed rebates and costs.

Ask about help if wiring blocks the attic work

BayREN’s program page describes a limited-time reimbursement of up to $2,000 to fix knob-and-tube wiring so EASE Home upgrades can move forward. Ask the Energy Advisor whether that offer is available for your project before counting on it. The Association of Bay Area Governments says wiring rebates are applied directly to the EASE Home project to reduce out-of-pocket costs.

An electrician, not an insulation plan alone, determines whether the wiring is active or inactive and needs remediation. That finding matters because, as the Association of Bay Area Governments warns, insulation over knob-and-tube wiring can create a serious fire risk.

Know what to ask the contractors

The wiring assessment is a job for a licensed electrician. Ask whether the knob-and-tube wiring is inactive or requires remediation before attic insulation proceeds.

For the insulation work, ask a certified contractor to evaluate the home’s existing R-value and whether more insulation is needed. The U.S. Department of Energy says a certified contractor can make that assessment. Bring the question back to the Energy Advisor’s proposal so you can compare the recommended work with the measures and costs it lists.