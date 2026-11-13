As of mid-November, paying part of your San Francisco, California, secured property tax bill is not a way to keep up with the first installment. The Office of the Treasurer & Tax Collector says payments below the amount due are returned. A delinquent first installment incurs a 10% penalty.

The Treasurer & Tax Collector says that installment becomes delinquent after 5:00 p.m. on December 10. Check the amount due on the tax bill and arrange to pay the full amount required for the installment.

Know the December 10 line

The first secured property tax installment becomes delinquent after 5:00 p.m. on December 10, according to San Francisco’s Treasurer & Tax Collector. The penalty for a delinquent first installment is 10%. Do not treat a payment for less than the amount due as a way to meet that deadline: the office says it will return that payment.

You may pay the entire tax when the first installment is due, or pay in two installments. That choice is different from paying only part of an installment. If you choose the installment route, the no-partial-payments rule still applies to the amount due at the time you pay.

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Pull up the bill and choose what to pay

San Francisco’s Treasurer & Tax Collector says secured property tax bills are mailed in October. Use your bill to check the amount due before choosing how to pay. The county’s property tax payment site is where to check current payment instructions.

Find your secured property tax bill.

Check the amount due for the payment you intend to make.

Decide whether to pay the entire tax now or use the two-installment option.

Check the county payment site for current payment instructions before submitting payment.

The key check is the amount due, not just the amount you have set aside. The Office of the Treasurer & Tax Collector says full payment must be made toward secured property tax bills and that payments below the amount due at the time of payment will be returned.

Check online payment instructions before choosing a method

If you intend to pay online, use the county payment site to check its current methods and instructions. Before submitting a payment, compare the amount you entered with the amount due on your secured bill. A smaller payment is not an accepted partial installment under the office’s rule.

If you mail payment, check the postmark rule

The Office of the Treasurer & Tax Collector says tax payments must be received or postmarked by the due date to avoid penalties. It also warns that the U.S. Postal Service postmark date is now the date an item is first processed, not the date it is picked up from a mailbox. Do not use the pickup day as the postmark date when deciding when to mail.

The office says a payment received after the due date with no postmark is considered late and penalties will be imposed. Check the county payment site for mailing instructions rather than assuming that putting a payment in the mail on the due date settles the timing question.

Ask the Tax Collector when the amount due is unclear

If you cannot tell what full payment is required for your secured bill, ask the Office of the Treasurer & Tax Collector before sending a smaller amount. Ask what amount is due at the time of payment and how its no-partial-payments rule applies to that bill.