12 North Carolina Neighborhoods That Go All Out for Christmas (Including ‘Christmas Town USA')

Somewhere around the first week of December, a town of about 900 people west of Charlotte wraps 250 evergreens in red, white and green and quietly becomes one of the most-visited places in the state. That’s McAdenville, which set the standard everyone else has chased since 1956. North Carolina does Christmas lights with a seriousness that borders on competitive. Some displays swallow whole towns; some are one street where neighbors coordinate like a committee that takes itself very seriously. Here’s where to go, what makes each one worth the drive, and which 2026 dates are confirmed versus which you’ll need to double-check.

12. McAdenville: The Town That Started It All

Towering evergreens wrapped trunk to crown in red, white and green lights, wreathed brick storefronts, and a glowing nativity in front of the community center. That’s not marketing. In a place of around 900 people, this is the kind of main street the season comes home to.

Charles Kuralt put it on CBS Sunday Morning back in 1980, and VisitNC says it now pulls more than 600,000 visitors a year. Walk it or drive it, both work.

For 2026 the display runs December 1 through 26, 5:30 to 10 p.m. nightly. The tree lighting kicks off December 1 at Dynamo 31 on Main Street, and the Yule Log Parade, going since 1949, lands December 10.

11. Sunset Hills, Greensboro: A Sky Full of Light Balls

It began in 1956 when the McAdenville Men’s Club and Pharr founder W.J. Pharr strung red, white and green lights on the trees around the community center. Seventy years later, nobody’s dialed it back.

Look out. That’s the whole trick in Sunset Hills. Thousands of chicken-wire light balls fill the bare branches from the treetops all the way down, so the view outside the windows turns into a field of glowing spheres, some floating at eye level and just above the lawn and street.

It started small in 1996 at the corner of Madison and Ridgeway, then spread house by house until one family’s idea became the entire neighborhood’s identity. The balls cluster thickest in Sunset Hills Park between North and South Greenway Drive, and residents now run workshops teaching newcomers how to build them.

There’s a Second Harvest food drive bin at Madison and Sunset. The Running of the Balls 5K, started by a local firefighter in 2011, has grown into a crowd event. This is 2025 info, so confirm the 2026 dates before you go.

10. Hillside Avenue, Myers Park: Charlotte’s Original Light Balls

Charlotte’s answer to the light-ball tradition lives on Hillside Avenue, between Selwyn Avenue and Westfield Road, where Myers Park’s willow oaks get hung with the same glowing spheres you’ll find up in Greensboro.

The street collects cash and food for Loaves & Fishes, and WCNC reported it brought in thousands of pounds of food back in 2019. Scoop Charlotte says you might catch carolers while you drive through. Charlotte on the Cheap confirmed it for 2025, so treat the 2026 run as likely but worth a quick check.

9. Winter Song Road, Raleigh: A Street Lit End to End

The chicken-wire light ball is a genuinely DIY craft. You bend wire mesh into a sphere, wrap it in lights, and hang it high. From the street it reads as magic. Up close it’s a weekend garage project.

This one started as a pandemic project and went viral. Neighbors on Winter Song Road, addresses 2712 through 2830 in the 27614, lit up the whole street end to end.

Donations go to the Triangle Spokes Group, which buys new bikes for local kids. ABC11 covered the effort in its December 2025 story.

Walk it, don’t crawl it in your car. Park at the nearby Shoppes at Bedford and go on foot. Dates here are from 2025, so verify 2026.

8. Stonehenge, North Raleigh: Go Big or Stay Home

Maximalism as a design virtue. This living room is anchored by a stacked-stone fireplace topped by a painted gray mantel draped in lit garland, with framed art on the gray paneling above and built-in shelves of Christmas village houses, Santas and nutcrackers on the far wall flanking the window. It genuinely wants you to sit down and stay.

No single trick here. Just a whole room committing to the bit: a light gray velvet sectional, gray upholstered armchairs, a rustic wood coffee table and a Persian-style rug, all pulled toward the fire. Measure your wall and ceiling height before you go this big.

7. Ardrey, South Charlotte: Synchronized Shows and Charleston Charm

Charleston-style homes, double porches, and hundreds of houses taking part. Scoop Charlotte’s 2025 guide describes Ardrey running everything from synchronized light shows to full-yard decor.

Punch Wheatfield Road into your GPS as a starting point, then follow a loop toward Wade Ardrey Road. The homes do half the work before a single bulb goes on.

6. Deerglade Court, Greensboro: One Street, One Plan

Coordinated displays hit harder than a single showstopper. When a whole street commits, your brain reads it as a shared choice rather than one house showing off, and that sense of collective effort is what makes you slow the car down.

A short street that decorates like a team. Triad Moms on Main describes the homes on Deerglade Court coordinating their displays into one whole-block effort, the kind of thing that only happens when the neighbors actually like each other.

Bring canned goods; they go to Greensboro Urban Ministries. Confirmed up in 2025, so give the 2026 schedule a quick look.

5. Chesapeake Pointe, Mooresville: Lights Set to Music

Tune your FM radio and watch the house dance. The centerpiece at 317 Cove Creek Loop runs thousands of pixels synced to music, a show that clocks in around 22 minutes.

The rest of the neighborhood doesn’t phone it in either, including a gated cul-de-sac packed with lights. Charlotte on the Cheap confirmed it for 2025.

4. Old Wilmington by Candlelight: Inside the Historic District

Thousands of pixels, roughly 22 minutes of programmed show, one FM frequency. That’s not a string of lights anymore. It’s a software project someone runs out of their garage every December.

This one swaps roofline lights for sunlit parlors and a rare look behind closed doors. Old Wilmington by Candlelight is a walking tour through downtown’s historic district, cobblestones underfoot, that opens some of the city’s most beautiful historic homes to the public.

The 2025 tour’s daytime session ran December 7, from 1 to 5 p.m. The 2026 tour is listed for December 5-6; check the Latimer House site for session times and tickets.

Not into flashy inflatables? This is your afternoon. It sits at the quiet, cozy-parlor end of the North Carolina holiday spectrum, and it’s arguably the most romantic stop on this list.

3. Dillsboro: A Smoky Mountain Town Lit by Luminaries

Thousands of luminaries, a whole town glowing from dusk, and horse-and-buggy rides down the street. Dillsboro sits in Jackson County, deep in the Smokies, and its Lights and Luminaries event is the mountain counterpoint to all the suburban pixel shows.

Every business lights up, shops hand out treats, Santa sets up, and music fills the streets. Good news on scheduling: VisitNC confirms the 2026 dates as December 4, 5, 11 and 12.

Of everything here, this is the one that feels least like a show and most like a town just being itself in December. Go hungry, go cold, bring good boots for the sidewalks.

2. Forest City: A Million Lights Down Historic Main Street

Historic Main Street in Rutherford County vanishes under a million-plus lights, and the town will tell you flat out it got voted the top Christmas town in the greater Asheville area. Stand under that arching canopy of wrapped trees and you won’t argue.

The centerpiece hangs in the Pavilion on Park Square: the region’s largest lighted ornament, glowing against the dark. Carriage rides and hayrides roll past the displays on select December weekend nights (carriages must be reserved online in advance).

The 2026-to-2027 season runs November 26, 2026 through January 3, 2027, per VisitNC. It’s one of the few here with a locked-in date, so you can plan around it instead of guessing.

1. Downtown Cary: The Triangle’s Quiet Contender for Christmas Town

A million lights would just be noise anywhere else. Pack them onto one historic corridor and the whole street becomes a single glowing room, with that pavilion ornament giving your eye somewhere to land and return.

Cary keeps getting folded into the Christmas-town conversation. WRAL went ahead and asked straight out whether it’s becoming North Carolina’s newest one, and honestly, the tree-lined streets, giant wreaths and ornaments, and thousands of lights in the new Downtown Cary Park make the case without much help.

Most of the display runs along South Academy Street, with more near the library and down West Chatham, plus a big tree over on North Academy. Park once, walk the whole thing. The Town of Cary even publishes an interactive map on its Heart of the Holidays page, which beats the usual drive-around-and-hope routine.

The 2025 lights switched on November 28. For 2026, the town lists the decorations as running November 25, 2026 through January 4, 2027. Check the town’s page before you head out.