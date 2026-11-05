1,810 Readers Judged 695 Yards and Patios. Pavers, Stone and Lush Planting Won.

Home Stratosphere readers have been voting on yards: a heart or a thumbs-down under every photo in our front yard, backyard and patio articles. We’ve pulled it into one report: 9,345 votes from 1,810 readers on 695 photos, the reasons readers gave and 1,105 poll answers.

Pavers and natural stone won

Yard and patio photos with each paving material, pooled (one small mistakes article left out). Whiskers show the 95% range.

Pavers (76%) and natural stone (74%) drew the most hearts; concrete (61%) and gravel (59%) trailed. Horizontal slat fences and stone walls led the fences, and covered outdoor rooms like pergolas beat open patios (71% vs 65%).

Lush beats minimal

Every yard and patio photo by how much planting it shows.

Lush planting drew 69% hearts and minimal planting 61%. The least-loved photos included luxury nighttime curb appeal with uplighted… (4%) and japanese zen garden with natural boulders,… (10%). When readers gave a reason for a thumbs-down, the planting and the materials came right after “Not my style”, and “Too much upkeep” was close behind.

Dated yards lose

Every yard and patio photo by the era it reads as.

Yards that read as 1990s or earlier drew 51%; timeless designs 78%.

The full report

The Yard & Patio Report pools the photos by paving, planting, fence, outdoor room, era and style, ranks the most- and least-loved yards, and adds why readers voted the way they did and 4 outdoor polls. It includes the full dataset.

How we did this