    • Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey

    TGI Fridays closes more Central Jersey locations

    By Mike Deak, MyCentralJersey.com,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XTgGF_0wO3MBiu00

    There will be no more happy hours to celebrate the weekend at TGI Fridays in Central Jersey.

    The chain, which pioneered the casual dining experience in the United States but is now considering to file for bankruptcy, has abruptly closed its restaurants in Bridgewater and Watchung. Other locations in Central Jersey that have closed include Piscataway, Franklin, Woodbridge, North Brunswick, East Brunswick, Old Bridge and Iselin.

    The closures mean the only TGI Fridays open in Central Jersey is in Linden on Park Avenue. The other nearest TGI Fridays to Central Jersey is on Route 130 in East Windsor. A location in Allentown, Pa. also recently closed.

    The other remaining locations in New Jersey are West Orange, Manahawkin, Turnersville, Burlington, Toms River and Brick.

    Lawsuits were filed this week in Somerset County Superior Court by the owners of the Somerville Shopping Center in Bridgewater and the Blue Star Shopping Center in Watchung seeking back rent from TGI Fridays.

    More: Our 14 favorite Central Jersey restaurants that closed too soon

    The Bridgewater location owes $71,487 on a lease that expires in November 2027 with a monthly rent of $20,457.

    Blue Star is seeking $95,276 for a lease that expires in April 2027 with a monthly rent of $18,791.

    Earlier this month UE 675 Route 1 filed suit in Middlesex County Superior Court for $341,386 in back rent on the restaurant's Route 1 locations.

    According to Bloomberg News, the chain, headquartered in Dallas, announced Oct. 18 that was considering filing for bankruptcy.

    At one time, the chain had more than 270 locations in the United States. That number is down to 155.

    In all, the chain said at the beginning of 2024 it had more than 650 restaurants in 51 countries.

    Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

    This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: TGI Fridays closes more Central Jersey locations

