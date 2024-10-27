Cranford police officers cleared in Garden State Parkway fatal shooting

Two Cranford police officers have been cleared of any criminality in the fatal shooting of a Perth Amboy man following a crash last year on the Garden State Parkway in Woodbridge .

A state grand jury voted not to file charges against Cranford Officers Christopher Folinusz and Ryan McSharry in the death of 40-year-old Kevin Harlfinger, according to the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office.

Harlfinger’s death was investigated by the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA). The investigation included footage from mobile video recorders and bodycams, interviews with civilians and law enforcement personnel, photographs, ballistic testing results, and autopsy results.

Cranford police were pursuing a stolen vehicle on Dec. 28, 2023 when it crashed in the area of a southbound exit on the Garden State Parkway in Woodbridge.

Following the crash, the driver of the vehicle, Harlfinger, exchanged gunfire with the Cranford officers, Folinusz and McSharry. Harlfinger was pronounced dead at the scene around 12:04 a.m. Dec. 29. A firearm was recovered near Harlfinger and spent shell casings recovered from the scene were determined to come from that firearm, the Attorney General’s Office said.

Folinusz suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound and was treated at a hospital and later released.

Dashcam video of the shooting showed Harlfinger firing his weapon out the window of a crashed van at officers even as he was hanging upside down by his legs from the vehicle.

Prior to the crash, the video also showed Harlfinger driving a white 2004 work van through local streets and through stop signs before cutting off a police vehicle as it entered the Garden State Parkway southbound with a police vehicle behind it, lights and siren activated.

The van was shown traveling at a high speed, weaving around other vehicles before crashing into a guardrail at Exit 131 in Woodbridge.

Email: srussell@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Cranford police officers cleared in Garden State Parkway fatal shooting