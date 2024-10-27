Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey

    Cranford police officers cleared in Garden State Parkway fatal shooting

    By Suzanne Russell, MyCentralJersey.com,

    2 days ago

    Two Cranford police officers have been cleared of any criminality in the fatal shooting of a Perth Amboy man following a crash last year on the Garden State Parkway in Woodbridge .

    A state grand jury voted not to file charges against Cranford Officers Christopher Folinusz and Ryan McSharry in the death of 40-year-old Kevin Harlfinger, according to the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office.

    Harlfinger’s death was investigated by the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA). The investigation included footage from mobile video recorders and bodycams, interviews with civilians and law enforcement personnel, photographs, ballistic testing results, and autopsy results.

    Cranford police were pursuing a stolen vehicle on Dec. 28, 2023 when it crashed in the area of a southbound exit on the Garden State Parkway in Woodbridge.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jWvr8_0wO2ewLK00

    Following the crash, the driver of the vehicle, Harlfinger, exchanged gunfire with the Cranford officers, Folinusz and McSharry. Harlfinger was pronounced dead at the scene around 12:04 a.m. Dec. 29. A firearm was recovered near Harlfinger and spent shell casings recovered from the scene were determined to come from that firearm, the Attorney General’s Office said.

    Folinusz suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound and was treated at a hospital and later released.

    Dashcam video of the shooting showed Harlfinger firing his weapon out the window of a crashed van at officers even as he was hanging upside down by his legs from the vehicle.

    Prior to the crash, the video also showed Harlfinger driving a white 2004 work van through local streets and through stop signs before cutting off a police vehicle as it entered the Garden State Parkway southbound with a police vehicle behind it, lights and siren activated.

    The van was shown traveling at a high speed, weaving around other vehicles before crashing into a guardrail at Exit 131 in Woodbridge.

    Email: srussell@gannettnj.com

    Suzanne Russell is a breaking news reporter for MyCentralJersey.com covering crime, courts and other mayhem. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

    This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Cranford police officers cleared in Garden State Parkway fatal shooting

    Related Search

    Garden State ParkwayPolice shooting investigationLaw enforcementViolent crimeCriminal justice systemPerth Amboy

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Prickly
    20h ago
    No idea why there was any doubt about his innocence. First it was a shoot and he came out the winner. Actually we all came out winners. Thanks Cranford PD.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel20 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza18 days ago
    Coast Guard Sector San Diego Suspends Capt. James Spitler and Command Master Chief Michael Dioquino
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily2 hours ago
    'Screaming' girls reported by residents of Aurora apartments housing migrants
    David Heitz19 hours ago
    Military Arrests a Person of Interest Suspect for Homicide of Sergeant at Fort Leonard Wood
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily1 day ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza4 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt25 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria19 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Chasing off the homeless: SET team despised, revered by Denverites
    David Heitz12 hours ago
    Meet The Sweet & Playful Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carneylast hour
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post24 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Consumer alert issued regarding new limits on rent hikes
    The HD Post13 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post28 days ago
    125+ Vendors, Food Trucks & More: Don't Miss The 12th Annual Holiday Shopping Expo in Quincy
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today24 days ago
    Tragic Father-Son Drowning: A Hero's Sacrifice
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria11 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    US Army Sgt. Greville Clarke charged with 27 Counts at Fort Cavazos in Texas
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily5 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt28 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy