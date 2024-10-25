South Brunswick mom who lost daughter to suicide takes cyberbullying fight to Congress

Erin Popolo lost her child Emily Michaela Murillo at age 16 in 2021 to online harms.

That led her to create Emily's Champions , a foundation to spread kindness in her daughter's name. The nonprofit sponsors a scholarship for a high school student who struggled through adversity like Emily and hosts a Kindness Fair for a day of offline fun.

"The fair give kids two or three hours where they can have good old-fashioned fun − we paint rocks, draw pictures, listen to music.," Popolo said. "It just gives kids a place to have a childhood again, where they're not on a screen."

The goal is separating kids from their electronic devices and reminding them of the value of face-to-face human contact.

"If we can just be kinder to each other, we can make our little part of the world a little bit better, a little bit nicer to live in, " she said. "And you know, if more people and more communities do that − just think of what the impact can be."

In the years since her daughter's death, Popolo has been fighting to get the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) passed through Congress. Her advocacy keeps her going − taking steps forward.

"I found a way to channel my grief into something productive," Popolo said.

Emily's story

Emily was kind to everyone, but everyone was not kind to her.

Emily was a special education student, diagnosed with a bipolar disorder, ADHD and severe dyslexia. But Emily suffered. Every day she had to face "mean girls" and bullies − in person and online.

But she stood up for herself, though she was hurting, her mother said.

Adolescence brought more challenges. Emily had been in a hospital receiving psychiatric care after a suicide attempt in December 2019, Popolo said. Then came the pandemic, which had its own host of difficulties of isolation, loneliness and an increased reliance on social media. The bullying continued there.

"She struggled with children her own age," Popolo said. "She had been bullied since kindergarten for being different."

On Jan. 29, 2021, Emily drove a car into the Delaware and Raritan Canal and drowned . The death was ruled a suicide.

Popolo said Emily was a happy child and had the "curliest, craziest hair.” She loved animals, loved to catch frogs, go fishing and "mothered" two geckos in a home that also had two dogs. She loved making resin jewelry.

Emily was still receiving treatment on the day she drove into the canal. She could be impulsive, her mother said. But she had just lost her seasonal job at the café at Target and had endured bullying from classmates who were customers. There seemed to be no safe place.

On that cold January night Emily drove to the edge of the canal in Franklin. After stopping the car for one minute and 11 seconds by the water, Emily drove in, calling 911 herself after 3½ minutes.

It was too late.

"We need to do better for our kids who struggle," Popolo said. "I had Emmy in weekly therapy, monthly psychiatrist appointments and she was in a special mental health program daily from January until June 2020. I thought I was doing all that I could for her. We need to invest more into the health are of these children with mental health issues and not write them off."

But the bullying did not end. In February, Emily’s funeral was held on Zoom because of the pandemic. Even then, Emily received no peace.

Some decided to “bomb” the service with unbelievably horrible bullying remarks. One signed in as "Emmy's F---ing Corpse," another as "She Dead As Sh-t." Others screamed in the background and uttered ugly comments about Emily and her driving.

"I did a Zoom service that ended up getting bullied," Popolo said. "We had to cut it off. They were yelling, 'She is dead. She was stupid …' They purposely went onto a funeral Zoom – there was a thought process there. That's disgusting.

"That's more than, 'Oh, sorry, I was mean to her.' No, you looked at the time and planned it. We were going live for a funeral, and you signed in in the most disrespectful way. People on it who were there to really try an honor Emily couldn't hear anything. We had to stop her funeral."

In July 2022, a North Jersey teen was charged with terrorizing the virtual memorial service , Township Police Chief Raymond Hayducka said. The case required numerous court orders, interaction with a variety of social media platforms, and partnering with state and federal law enforcement.

Taking baby steps to big changes

Popolo first connected with Diane Grossman from Mallory's Army , who, as one grieving mother to another, referred Popolo to Parents Together , the nonprofit with whom she took her first KOSA steps. She also teamed up with Fairplay , another nonprofit, who worked on advocating for KOSA.

Fairplay and The David’s Legacy Foundation then announced the creation of Parents for Safe Online Spaces (ParentsSOS), an educational initiative created by families who have lost children as a result of online harms. There are about 21 families involved − Emily's family is one of them.

"We have all have lost children to online harms, either cyberbullying or online challenges or through fentanyl sold online, such as through Snapchat or Instagram," Popolo said. "We're all walking the same path, no matter how we got there. We work together with Fairplay to really push the Kids Online Safety Act through."

On five trips to Washington, D.C., she has met with Congress staffers and legislators and told Emily's story.

"We tell them how KOSA could have helped us – maybe it could have helped save our kids," she said. "When Emily was getting cyberbullied, I remember I could not find a phone number or an email to Instagram or Snapchat, I felt helpless as a parent. She wasn't a big social media user begin with, but she was kind of forced online because of the pandemic, and I didn't really know how I was meant to navigate it. And she certainly didn't know how to navigate it."

KOSA would require the websites to reply to parents who are reporting incidents, she said.

"Right now, there's nothing. You have a little red 'Report' button that you hit, and nothing happens. Just 'if this goes against our guidelines, we'll take it down.' Yeah, you know that goes nowhere," she said.

When KOSA was introduced in 2022, there was little hope it would ever become law. But since then, KOSA has garnered bipartisan support. A Senate version passed in July and a House version was released from committee in September.

"It will obviously help me a little bit more if we can get this through," Popolo said. "I will feel a sense of accomplishment. And you know, Emily's name is out there, and she didn't die − I almost feel like she didn't die in vain."

'Lost in the dust'

Popolo's work is not over.

Parents and advocates continue to press lawmakers to ensure the final bill includes the strongest, most protective language possible, Popolo said.

"It's really the duty of care in the bill that we're concerned about," she said. "That outlines the actual harms that are covered. In the House, they just kind of generalized it, watered it down."

The language in the House version "makes it much harder for somebody who's experienced any of those harms to hold them to be accountable. It kind of took the responsibility back off of the tech industry, and kind of put everything back on the parents to really to be responsible for what's happening on the platforms."

But, she said, that doesn't address the problem.

"It's concerning because as parents, as I said, I had no idea how to navigate this, but these kids learn so quickly how to navigate this stuff that we're kind of lost in the dust," she said. "But we're not giving up. We're not losing hope for trying our damnedest to get it through. Because every day, kids are dying, and they're dying from something that we know about, and can do something about."

Popolo is not giving up.

"This isn't about red or blue. It is about children," Popolo said. "Why can't we keep it about the children and keeping them safe? We're not trying to say that they can't look something up. We're not trying to violate their First Amendment rights. They can look up whatever they want. We want there to be guardrails – guardrails to help kids navigate."

email: cmakin@gannettnj.com

Cheryl Makin is an award-winning features and education reporter for MyCentralJersey.com , part of the USA Today Network. Contact: Cmakin@gannettnj.com or @CherylMakin . To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: South Brunswick mom who lost daughter to suicide takes cyberbullying fight to Congress