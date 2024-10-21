Readington GOP primary loser, loser’s wife charged with secretly recording political rival

(This story was updated with new information.)

READINGTON – Two women, including an unsuccessful candidate for Township Committee and the wife of another unsuccessful candidate, were charged Monday in what could be Readington's version of Watergate.

Jacqueline Hindle, 49, who lost in June's hotly contested Republican primary for two Township Committee seats, and Christina Albrecht, 45, the wife of the other unsuccessful candidate, Ben Smith, have been charged by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office with an alleged scheme to record a private conversation between Mayor Adam Mueller and Deputy Mayor Vincent Panico at The Rail restaurant in Whitehouse Station.

The two were charged with violating sections of the New Jersey Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act.

“We are deeply troubled and saddened by the actions of those responsible for this gross violation of our privacy,” Mueller and Panico said in a joint statement. “The discovery of this illegal recording device was a shocking invasion of our personal conversations. It’s disappointing that individuals have chosen such underhanded methods to monitor our discussions. Our top priority now is to ensure that justice is served and that this behavior is addressed swiftly and appropriately."

"The democratic process and public service require transparency and open dialogue, but the actions taken here are neither appropriate nor acceptable in any form of governance," they continued. "We will continue to serve Readington Township with the same dedication and integrity as before, standing firm in the face of such harassment.”

Mueller and Panico thanked the Readington Township Police Department and the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office for the thorough investigation.

“While this experience has been personally unsettling, we are confident that the justice system will hold those responsible accountable. We will not be deterred from doing what is right for our community,” the statement said.

According to the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office, on July 8, township police were notified that an audio recording device was discovered on a metal fence surrounding the patio at The Rail.

The subsequent investigation by township police and the Prosecutor’s Office found that on July 1, Albrecht allegedly placed the recording device on the fence at The Rail which captured the conversation between Mueller and Panico.

Albrecht later allegedly retrieved the device from The Rail and transcribed and shared the conversation with Hindle, who allegedly uploaded the recordings onto a shared drive and discussed them with Albrecht, the Prosecutor's Office said.

More: Inside the fierce Republican primary battle for Readington committee

On July 8, Albrecht allegedly returned to The Rail when it was not open for business and again placed the device on the fence, the Prosecutor's Office said.

After the device was turned over to the police, Albrecht and Hindle then allegedly conspired to purchase another device to once again surreptitiously record the private conversations of Mueller and Panico, according to the Prosecutor's Office.

Albrecht was charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree possession of an intercepting device, third-degree interception of an oral communication, third-degree disclosure of an oral communication, third-degree use of an oral communication, and third-degree conspiracy to commit interception of an oral communication.

Hindle was charged with third-degree disclosure of an oral communication, third-degree use of an oral communication, and third-degree conspiracy to commit interception of an oral communication.

Third-degree crimes carry a prison sentence of up to five years.

Hindle and Albrecht are scheduled for a first appearance in Hunterdon County Superior Court on Oct. 30.

In June, incumbents Juergen Huelsebusch and Adam Mueller, who have been endorsed by the municipal GOP organization, were unsuccessfully challenged by Hindle and Ben Smith a hard-fought campaign that has also featured Township Committeeman John Albanese being charged with stealing six political signs belonging to the township Republican Party.

The charge against Albanese is still pending.

Smith and Hindle waged an aggressive campaign, pledging to "restore integrity" to municipal government, fighting affordable housing mandates and revisiting the trash and recycling collection in Readington.

Hindle has been on the township Planning Board since 2021.

Albrecht was a former member of the township Zoning Board of Adjustment.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Readington GOP primary loser, loser’s wife charged with secretly recording political rival