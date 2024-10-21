Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey

    Readington GOP primary loser, loser’s wife charged with secretly recording political rival

    By Mike Deak, MyCentralJersey.com,

    1 days ago

    (This story was updated with new information.)

    READINGTON – Two women, including an unsuccessful candidate for Township Committee and the wife of another unsuccessful candidate, were charged Monday in what could be Readington's version of Watergate.

    Jacqueline Hindle, 49, who lost in June's hotly contested Republican primary for two Township Committee seats, and Christina Albrecht, 45, the wife of the other unsuccessful candidate, Ben Smith, have been charged by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office with an alleged scheme to record a private conversation between Mayor Adam Mueller and Deputy Mayor Vincent Panico at The Rail restaurant in Whitehouse Station.

    The two were charged with violating sections of the New Jersey Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act.

    “We are deeply troubled and saddened by the actions of those responsible for this gross violation of our privacy,” Mueller and Panico said in a joint statement. “The discovery of this illegal recording device was a shocking invasion of our personal conversations. It’s disappointing that individuals have chosen such underhanded methods to monitor our discussions. Our top priority now is to ensure that justice is served and that this behavior is addressed swiftly and appropriately."

    "The democratic process and public service require transparency and open dialogue, but the actions taken here are neither appropriate nor acceptable in any form of governance," they continued. "We will continue to serve Readington Township with the same dedication and integrity as before, standing firm in the face of such harassment.”

    Mueller and Panico thanked the Readington Township Police Department and the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office for the thorough investigation.

    “While this experience has been personally unsettling, we are confident that the justice system will hold those responsible accountable. We will not be deterred from doing what is right for our community,” the statement said.

    According to the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office, on July 8, township police were notified that an audio recording device was discovered on a metal fence surrounding the patio at The Rail.

    The subsequent investigation by township police and the Prosecutor’s Office found that on July 1, Albrecht allegedly placed the recording device on the fence at The Rail which captured the conversation between Mueller and Panico.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iwCYO_0wG9hGAu00

    Albrecht later allegedly retrieved the device from The Rail and transcribed and shared the conversation with Hindle, who allegedly uploaded the recordings onto a shared drive and discussed them with Albrecht, the Prosecutor's Office said.

    More: Inside the fierce Republican primary battle for Readington committee

    On July 8, Albrecht allegedly returned to The Rail when it was not open for business and again placed the device on the fence, the Prosecutor's Office said.

    After the device was turned over to the police, Albrecht and Hindle then allegedly conspired to purchase another device to once again surreptitiously record the private conversations of Mueller and Panico, according to the Prosecutor's Office.

    Albrecht was charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree possession of an intercepting device, third-degree interception of an oral communication, third-degree disclosure of an oral communication, third-degree use of an oral communication, and third-degree conspiracy to commit interception of an oral communication.

    Hindle was charged with third-degree disclosure of an oral communication, third-degree use of an oral communication, and third-degree conspiracy to commit interception of an oral communication.

    Third-degree crimes carry a prison sentence of up to five years.

    Hindle and Albrecht are scheduled for a first appearance in Hunterdon County Superior Court on Oct. 30.

    In June, incumbents Juergen Huelsebusch and Adam Mueller, who have been endorsed by the municipal GOP organization, were unsuccessfully challenged by Hindle and Ben Smith a hard-fought campaign that has also featured Township Committeeman John Albanese being charged with stealing six political signs belonging to the township Republican Party.

    The charge against Albanese is still pending.

    Smith and Hindle waged an aggressive campaign, pledging to "restore integrity" to municipal government, fighting affordable housing mandates and revisiting the trash and recycling collection in Readington.

    Hindle has been on the township Planning Board since 2021.

    Albrecht was a former member of the township Zoning Board of Adjustment.

    Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

    This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Readington GOP primary loser, loser’s wife charged with secretly recording political rival

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Dave Saltzman
    1d ago
    Unfortunately, trump’s not the only asshole. They’re everywhere, so be careful…
    Wally Nut
    1d ago
    what do you expect in a democrats state
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    West Point Man Arrested in Significant Drug Bust in Clay County
    Mississippi News Group20 hours ago
    Woman Arrested in Booneville in a Series of Shoplifting Events
    Mississippi News Group2 days ago
    Police: Man arrested after threatening tenants with firearm, aerosol flamethrower
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Baldwyn Woman Charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Coastal Storm Grazes Parts of North Carolina & Virginia
    Angry Ben6 days ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Florida Housing Market Plummets: Unsold Homes Pile Up Amid Market Forces, New Laws & Hurricanes
    Edmond Thorne4 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Coal company seeks haul road crossing Route 54 in William Penn
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker20 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA26 days ago
    Transgender rights: Protesters, supporters try to drown out rhetoric at Colorado Capitol
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    Charges Against Two Officers Involved in Mario Gonzalez Death Dismissed
    Alameda Post14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy