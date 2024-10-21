Here's where Middlesex County residents can vote early in person starting in October

Middlesex County residents can vote early in person for nine days before the Nov. 5 general election at 10 designated voting locations.

It’s the first presidential election in which New Jersey residents can cast an early vote after the state approved the option in 2021.

Early voting runs Saturday, Oct. 26, through Sunday, Nov. 3. No appointments are necessary. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Residents can vote at any of the county's designated in person early voting locations.

Middlesex County early voting locations

East Brunswick: Community Arts Center, 721 Cranbury Road

Edison: Minnie B. Veal Recreation Center, 1070 Grove Ave.

Monroe: Monroe Public Library, 4 Municipal Plaza

New Brunswick: New Brunswick Hub Teen Center, 411 Joyce Kilmer Ave.

Old Bridge: Old Bridge Public Library, 1 Old Bridge Plaza

Perth Amboy: Jankowski Community Center, 1 Olive St.

Piscataway: John F. Kennedy Public Library, 500 Hoes Lane

Sayreville: Sayreville Senior Center, 423 Main St.

South Brunswick: South Brunswick Community Center, 124 New Road

Woodbridge: Acacia Youth Center (formerly Hungarian Manor), 95 Port Reading Ave.

For more information about how to vote, including registration deadlines and polling locations, visit middlesexcountynj.gov/vote .

