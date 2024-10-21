Open in App
    Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey

    Here's where Middlesex County residents can vote early in person starting in October

    By Susan Loyer, MyCentralJersey.com,

    2 days ago

    Middlesex County residents can vote early in person for nine days before the Nov. 5 general election at 10 designated voting locations.

    It’s the first presidential election in which New Jersey residents can cast an early vote after the state approved the option in 2021.

    Early voting runs Saturday, Oct. 26, through Sunday, Nov. 3. No appointments are necessary. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

    Residents can vote at any of the county's designated in person early voting locations.

    More: These Central Jersey voters will see ballot questions in November's election

    Middlesex County early voting locations

    • East Brunswick: Community Arts Center, 721 Cranbury Road
    • Edison: Minnie B. Veal Recreation Center, 1070 Grove Ave.
    • Monroe: Monroe Public Library, 4 Municipal Plaza
    • New Brunswick: New Brunswick Hub Teen Center, 411 Joyce Kilmer Ave.
    • Old Bridge: Old Bridge Public Library, 1 Old Bridge Plaza
    • Perth Amboy: Jankowski Community Center, 1 Olive St.
    • Piscataway: John F. Kennedy Public Library, 500 Hoes Lane
    • Sayreville: Sayreville Senior Center, 423 Main St.
    • South Brunswick: South Brunswick Community Center, 124 New Road
    • Woodbridge: Acacia Youth Center (formerly Hungarian Manor), 95 Port Reading Ave.

    For more information about how to vote, including registration deadlines and polling locations, visit middlesexcountynj.gov/vote .

    Email: sloyer@gannettnj.com

    Susan Loyer covers Middlesex County and more for MyCentralJersey.com. To get unlimited access to her work, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

    This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Here's where Middlesex County residents can vote early in person starting in October

