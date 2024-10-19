Gov. Murphy signs bill strengthening penalties for home burglaries. Will it help?

EDISON – Gov. Phil Murphy has signed legislation designed to crack down on criminals, including juveniles, who commit home invasions and burglaries by increasing prison sentences for those found guilty of those crimes.

Murphy, joined by Mayor Sam Joshi and other political and law enforcement leaders Friday at the Edison Municipal Complex, signed the bill which hikes home invasions to a first-degree crime and residential burglaries to a second-degree crime.

Those found guilty of home invasions now face 10 to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $200,000 or both. Home invasion burglary is defined as a person who breaks into a home and inflicts bodily injury or is armed with a weapon.

Those found guilty of a residential burglary now face 5 to 10 years in state prison, a fine of up to $150,000 or both.

"Sadly we're seeing too many instances of that fundamental promise of safety within our homes and in our communities being violated," said Murphy, adding over the past week in Edison there have been a number of families whose homes have been invaded and possessions stolen.

Just a few days ago, Murphy said, Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office Detective Sgt. Monica Mosley was shot and killed during a home invasion.

"This is a national dilemma. We are neither unique and at the same time we are not exempt," said Murphy who characterized the legislation as "tough, tough medicine."

Those found guilty of the new burglary offenses are subject to the No Early Release Act, which requires a convict to serve at least 85% of the sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

Any person found guilty of home invasion burglary or residential burglary may also be denied a professional license from the Division of Consumer Affairs within the Department of Law and Public Safety.

"Our home is our sanctuary, holding the things we value most and the people we love most. When that sanctity is violated and that feeling of security is shattered, it leaves us with an overwhelming feeling of helplessness and vulnerability,” said Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin.

Platkin said there have been significant reductions in violent crime in New Jersey but with the harsher penalties in the new law, New Jersey is taking another step in the fight against residential crime.

More: Is crime going up or down in New Jersey? The answer is complicated

The new law, which goes in effect immediately, may not produce the results intended, according to Todd Clear, a criminologist and a Distinguished Professor at Rutgers Law School and School of Criminal Justice on the Newark campus.

“Over the last 40 years, studies found that when the law was changed to add years to the prison sentences previously called for, there was little or no evidence of additional deterrent impact,” Clear said. “Yet we often came to regret the imposition draconian penalties on minors convicted of even very serious crimes.”

While Uniform Crime Report statewide figures for 2023 have not been compiled, the April to June 2023 figures, which are the most recent Central Jersey figures available, show Middlesex County had 339 burglaries, including 75 in Edison, 44 in Woodbridge and 43 in New Brunswick.

The report for Union County from April to June 2023 had 234 burglaries, including 68 in Elizabeth, 29 in Plainfield and 24 in Linden.

Somerset County had 83 burglaries, with 22 in Franklin and 19 in Warren and in Hunterdon County there were 11 burglaries with five in Readington, according to the Uniform Crime Report from April to June 2023.

While the new bill received bipartisan support in the state Legislature, including from Central Jersey state legislators, Joshi also advocated for the bill, testifying before the state Senate and Assembly committees.

"What I learned was that the law in the state of New Jersey was not serving as a deterrent as it should," said Joshi.

More: Car thefts and burglaries are still on the rise in NJ. Why it's such a problem for police

He said that before reaching out to the state for help in addressing the uptick in home invasions, Edison increased the number of patrol officers to 196, added 100 license plate readers around town and partnered with the state Auto Theft Task Force and K-9 units.

But that wasn't enough, he said, especially with the juvenile offenders who were often back on the street shortly after being apprehended.

"The current laws sympathized more with the perpetrators than the victims," Joshi said. "Home invasions and burglaries not only violate our sense of security, but also leave lasting emotional scars on victims. This law sends a strong message that these crimes will not be tolerated in our community."

Last year three juveniles used a crowbar to try to break into Kiran Arora's Edison home around 4 a.m. by removing her back deck door. She ran downstairs and toward them to protect her home as they got into a waiting vehicle. For months afterward she woke up to every sound.

"I was very scared because as any mom, and a wife, it was just really traumatizing. I've never seen anything like this, you're not prepared. Anything could have happened," said Arora, who believes the new law will serve as a deterrent.

"If you can do the crime, you can definitely pay the time. I don't care how old you are," she said.

According to Joshi, under the law teens age 15 and older who engage in home invasions and burglaries can face prison terms of up to 20 years.

"I think it serves as a deterrent. I believe in social justice reform, I believe in addressing social, economic inequality, however it does not change the fact that we need to have deterrents from crime and that is what this new law addresses," Joshi said.

Email: srussell@gannettnj.com

Suzanne Russell is a breaking news reporter for MyCentralJersey.com covering crime, courts and other mayhem. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Gov. Murphy signs bill strengthening penalties for home burglaries. Will it help?