    Wholesale garden center may replace South Brunswick car dealership

    By Susan Loyer, MyCentralJersey.com,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wdVUp_0w7HC1lg00

    SOUTH BRUNSWICK - A wholesale garden center and nursery may be taking the place of a used car dealership on northbound Route 1 near Major Road.

    New Dawn Landscaping has applied to the township Planning Board for preliminary site plan approval for the project on the approximately 11.39-acre site.

    The site, in the C-3 District where landscaping businesses are permitted, is bounded by Route 1 to the west, a car wash to the north, multiple wooded lots to the east and an auto repair shop to the south.

    The plans include construction of a 1,500-square-foot office building and an 5,000-square-foot pole barn and storage bins for landscape materials. Some of the landscaping material may be stored outdoors.

    Variances are requested to permit parking within the front yard setback where none is permitted, and to permit proposed loading/unloading areas to face public roadways where none is permitted.

    More: South Brunswick woman killed, 2 injured when SUV runs red light: police

    Variances are also requested for a buffer to the residential zone of 102 feet, where 200 feet is required.

    Design waivers are also requested.

    A hearing on the application is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 23 in the Municipal Building, 540 Ridge Road.

    Email: sloyer@gannettnj.com

    Susan Loyer covers Middlesex County and more for MyCentralJersey.com. To get unlimited access to her work, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

    This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Wholesale garden center may replace South Brunswick car dealership

