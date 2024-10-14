'We have a lot of hope': Fish food pantry in Piscataway begins rebuild after fire

PISCATAWAY – In February a fire forced the relocation of Fish Inc. - Dunellen Area , a food pantry and clothing distribution center, from its longtime leased home in the First Baptist Church of New Market-owned building at 456 New Market Road.

But this month demolition began on the front half of the church's 1800s Friendship Hall Community Center building, which was most heavily damaged in the fire, in preparation for rebuilding and repairing the water-damaged areas and reopening it to Fish as well as the other community groups that use it.

"We have a lot of hope. We have a lot of excitement now that this is happening. The future is looking bright, and I just can't wait to get in the new building," said Lisa Couch, Fish Inc. president and food room chairperson. "I'm excited and I think our clients will be excited too."

She explained the building is owned by the First Baptist Church of New Market located across the parking lot, and the church has been working with their insurance company on the claim for the Feb. 28, 2024 fire, which appears to have been caused by very old wiring in the front corner of the building.

The building has two sections; the front half closest to the road which caught fire was built in the 1800s. In the 1980s Fish fundraised to get money to build onto the back of the building, so that section, where Fish housed its operations, was newer and in between the two sections was a firewall which saved the back portion from the fire but still sustained extensive smoke and water damage.

Couch said the front part of the building was demolished last Tuesday.

"It couldn't be saved. Even the foundation was taken out because there were no footers because it was so old and back in the 1800s it wasn't something they did. Everything right now from the 1980s point forward has been demolished," Couch said.

"This rebuild, the demolition is definitely a good sign. It renews my energy to keep moving forward," she said.

Robert Jones, a church trustee, said they want to rebuild the building but had to get everything out, including some things that were abandoned in the dirt, but now they are clearing everything.

"We work with Fish and other groups to provide a meeting space for them and just try to recover what we can and move forward," said Jones, who last week was overseeing as a wall was being stabilized so it can be resided and electric, gas and water service could be restored in the building.

Joe Hoff, a Piscataway construction official, said the church applied for an alteration permit to take down half of the building and he expects the application for permits to rebuild the building to come in shortly.

Couch said the church's goal is to get Fish back into the building as soon as possible and while next month has been floated as a possible time to restore food operation at the building, Couch is doubtful that will be possible especially since the new section will need to be ADA-compliant and will need new electrical, plumbing along with new equipment like walk-in freezers and refrigerators, shelving, hand trucks, desks and computers. She's also unsure what would be required to obtain a temporary certificate of occupancy from the township.

She said the church is working on getting the architect and all the drawings to rebuild the front of the building. The church included a page about the recovery from the fire on its website. The church also launched a GoFundMe page last week called Friendship Hall Community Center Fire Restoration in hopes of raising $150,000 toward the building's reconstruction.

The church also is eager to get another long-standing tenant, 36 Principles, an Alcoholics Anonymous group, back into the building, she said.

Since the fire the church has been offering Fish rooms for the food pantry and clothing distribution.

"They have given us several of their Sunday School classrooms as well as the Fellowship Hall so as far as food is concerned, every day that we are open we have to go in in the morning, set everything up in the Fellowship Hall and then at the end of the day we have to pack it all up and put it away again because if they have an event or Sunday worship, that all has to be cleaned up, so it's very laborious," Couch said. "But the important thing is it's right in the same area because you don't want to move it five miles down the road and where people will never find you."

Plans for the pantry and clothing distribution

With the additional space in the new building, Couch said the goal is to expand the food pantry and change the mode of operation by becoming a client choice pantry.

"With a client choice pantry, we don't give them bagged groceries. You allow them to shop so you're not giving them something they probably don't use," she said.

Couch said the clothing room operates out of one of the Sunday School classrooms and it's only open to clients on Mondays when she has volunteers working. As work on the building progresses, there are plans to move the clothing room back in, but in an upstairs location. She said that will have to wait until that area is accessible by elevator because the staircase is very long between the two floors and hard to climb.

The week before the fire Fish received about 400 new children's winter coats from the Knights of Columbus that were all damaged by water and smoke in the blaze.

“We are in need of good, even gently used, adult and children's winter coats. But they have to be machine washable because people we serve don't have the money to use a dry cleaner," Couch said, dding the organization also lost blankets, quilts and new underwear they provide to fire and flood victims.

She said Fish also gets clients who arrive in the winter wearing flip flops and shorts and are in need of everything including hats, gloves, scarfs and blankets.

She said both the food and clothing operations are seeing a big influx of people, some due to the economy while others have fled north from the hurricanes in the southeast.

"It just never seems to be getting any better but we're doing what we can and we're kind of meeting the need right now, so that's a good thing," she said, adding Fish is accepting donations of new and gently used blankets that have no rips or stains.

The church's long association with Fish

Richard Hoynes’ parents were two of the founding members of Fish back in 1970, with the food program operating out of the basement of the family's Middlesex Borough home. His mother was a social worker and his father a former Catholic priest.

He recalls that around 1980 the pastor of the First Baptist Church of New Market was driving past the family's home and saw bags lined up on the front lawn and drivers coming through and taking food home. The pastor then offered the basement of the Friendship Hall building to house the operation.

"The church is very supportive of Fish," Hoynes said. "It's still operating which was our goal. We're running a volunteer organization for 54 years. The volunteers are people with hearts, they are there for the mission."

Couch said the church has told Fish they will be there to support them as long as needed, but she's anxious to start a whole new life for Fish, with a long-range goal of starting a mobile food pantry.

“We are part of Middlesex County, but New Brunswick is just so far from where we are and there is no public transportation,” she said, “so the people we serve can't get down to New Brunswick for services for all these wonderful free clinics and all that stuff that they have.”

Despite the fire’s devastation, Couch said she has retained a sense of calm.

"There is something seeing us through this. There is a bigger purpose for us, and I think it's because there is so much more need. That's my belief,” she said. “Something or somebody has their hand in this and we're going to come back bigger and stronger because the need is so great.”

Monetary donations can be sent to: Fish, Inc. - Dunellen Area, 456 New Market Road, Piscataway, NJ 08854.

Contributing: Staff writer Alexander Lewis

Email: srussell@gannettnj.com

Suzanne Russell is a breaking news reporter for MyCentralJersey.com covering crime, courts and other mayhem. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: 'We have a lot of hope': Fish food pantry in Piscataway begins rebuild after fire