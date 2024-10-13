Open in App
    Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey

    These New Jersey supermarkets are hiring Oct. 19

    By Brad Wadlow, MyCentralJersey.com,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ne3aw_0w54wPjh00

    Wakefern Food Corp. which operates the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market supermarkets, is set to host a hiring fair on Oct. 19

    The walk-up job fairs will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at store locations throughout New Jersey, as well as New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland. Interested candidates can visit most participating stores to speak with a hiring representative for an immediate interview. Depending on location, full-time, part-time and management positions are available.

    Available positions, including general, perishable, front end and stocking clerks, offer flexible hours and a wide variety of cross training to provide employees with the knowledge, skills and tools to work as a team throughout the store. Each job offers opportunities for career growth.

    Associates’ entertainment and tuition discounts and scholarship opportunities are also offered by many of the family-owned supermarkets.

    Interested candidates can find out more about the job fairs and career opportunities by checking with their local stores or online:

    Brad Wadlow is a staff writer for MyCentralJersey.com

    This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: These New Jersey supermarkets are hiring Oct. 19

