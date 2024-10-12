Edison firefighters head south to join hurricane disaster recovery

Three more members of New Jersey Task Force 1 from Edison have been deployed to North Carolina to assist following the destruction caused by recent hurricanes in the area.

Battalion Fire Chief Joseph Anselmo, Fire Capt. Bill Pellegrino, and Firefighter Allan Yourstone will be joining the disaster assistance and rescue missions being carried out by FEMA.

The three firefighters are relieving Battalion Chief Patrick Novia, Capt. Michael Sacchi andFirefighter Matthew Gabriel, who have spent two weeks working with FEMA in disaster-stricken areas related to Hurricane Helene.

Mayor Sam Joshi said their dedication and hard work has been instrumental in providing much-needed assistance to those affected by natural disasters and recovery efforts.

“Edison is one of the few municipalities in the state with specialized firefighters for NJ-TF1,” Joshi said. “Their service and bravery during these difficult times show their unwavering commitment to helping others.”

The NJ-TF1 is an elite team of firefighters who are specially trained to work with FEMA in search and rescue operations who are always ready to respond to disasters both locally and nationally.

