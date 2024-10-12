Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey

    Edison firefighters head south to join hurricane disaster recovery

    By Suzanne Russell, MyCentralJersey.com,

    2 days ago

    Three more members of New Jersey Task Force 1 from Edison have been deployed to North Carolina to assist following the destruction caused by recent hurricanes in the area.

    Battalion Fire Chief Joseph Anselmo, Fire Capt. Bill Pellegrino, and Firefighter Allan Yourstone will be joining the disaster assistance and rescue missions being carried out by FEMA.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZrfZI_0w4BHFQl00

    The three firefighters are relieving Battalion Chief Patrick Novia, Capt. Michael Sacchi andFirefighter Matthew Gabriel, who have spent two weeks working with FEMA in disaster-stricken areas related to Hurricane Helene.

    More: With hurricanes like Milton, are CAT 6 storms coming? Scientists say storms intensifying

    Mayor Sam Joshi said their dedication and hard work has been instrumental in providing much-needed assistance to those affected by natural disasters and recovery efforts.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VZoPu_0w4BHFQl00

    “Edison is one of the few municipalities in the state with specialized firefighters for NJ-TF1,” Joshi said. “Their service and bravery during these difficult times show their unwavering commitment to helping others.”

    The NJ-TF1 is an elite team of firefighters who are specially trained to work with FEMA in search and rescue operations who are always ready to respond to disasters both locally and nationally.

    Email: srussell@gannettnj.com

    Suzanne Russell is a breaking news reporter for MyCentralJersey.com covering crime, courts and other mayhem. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

    This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Edison firefighters head south to join hurricane disaster recovery

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    Royal Caribbean Just Added Another Item to Its "Ban List"
    J. Souza14 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza20 days ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group10 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney25 days ago
    St. Augustine warns of king tides flooding
    Jacksonville Today2 hours ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile13 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard9 hours ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile23 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz11 days ago
    St. Johns County asks people to stay off the roads
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Couple Found Dead in Manassas Basement During Welfare Check
    The Inside Scoop - PWC8 hours ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA20 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy