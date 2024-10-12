Open in App
    • Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey

    How you can help Dance for the Cure support those battling breast cancer in Central Jersey

    By Staff report,

    2 days ago

    Dance for the Cure is highlighting Breast Cancer Awareness Month in creative and fanciful ways throughout Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex and Somerset counties.

    The nonprofit provides monetary assistance to local men and women going through a breast cancer diagnosis.

    Dance for the Cure has received numerous proclamations, most recently in Warren and Branchburg. Raritan Borough, East Windsor, Bridgewater and Flemington will award proclamations in the coming weeks.

    The beautiful Blossoms of Hope scarecrow at the Hillsborough Municipal Building was designed and created by a Dance for the Cure volunteer, Janet Fredericks.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b04Tk_0w4Ax45w00

    The pink ribbons tied around local municipal buildings and the large pink bows displayed on many businesses throughout Hillsborough, Flemington and Raritan Borough support Dance for the Cure.

    More: Police vehicles in Somerset County turn pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

    Visit www.danceforthecure.org to learn more about the organization, and how to volunteer or receive assistance or to make a donation.

    Sign up to receive "The Pink Press" quarterly email newsletter to stay up to date on current news.

    Dance for the Cure has awarded more than 1.2 million to women in need.

    This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: How you can help Dance for the Cure support those battling breast cancer in Central Jersey

