Our 14 favorite Central Jersey restaurants that closed too soon

They just don't cook 'em like they used to.

Just scroll through any Facebook group or even make small talk with your neighbor, and you're bound to start reminiscing about your favorite restaurants from yesteryear.

It's hard not to, as these are the places where we spent decades patronizing − where we did everything from have a few too many, celebrate a birthday, to take our now-spouse on the first date.

Here are the Central Jersey restaurants that closed much too soon for our liking.

Circle Diner, Flemington

Many people swear the Circle Diner, ingeniously named after its location at 437 Route 202 on the Flemington Circle, was the best diner in Central Jersey. It was where routes 202, 12 and 69 (now 31 after the state got tired of replacing the stolen signs) met.

The Circle Diner was the center of the Hunterdon County universe, the place where everybody went on Friday and Saturday nights to rehash the stock car races at the Flemington Speedway or conclude the delicate negotiations after a date at a time when there still were movie theaters in Flemington.

On those nights where everything seemed possible, if you were a guy, you ordered the gravy and fries, and if you were a gal, you ordered the cheesecake which, by all accounts, was the best in the world. It was also the place where your family went to celebrate a birthday, graduation, a better-than-expected report card or a walk with the bases loaded in a Little League game.

You knew the waitresses by name and they knew you. And if you misbehaved, they also knew your parents.

It even has a Facebook page dedicated to fond memories.

One of the saddest days in recent Hunterdon County history was the night the Circle Diner in Flemington burned down on March 3, 1994. And it was no accident. James Katsaros, the owner, later pleaded guilty to arson and was sentenced to four years in prison.

The site remained vacant until it was replaced by a TGI Friday’s. When TGI Friday's closed, it was replaced by Red Crab Juicy Seafood which didn't survive the pandemic. The site is now vacant.

Fiddleheads, Jamesburg

After more than 30 years in business, inflation and co-owner and chef Dan Davis's health issues forced Fiddleheads, a New American bistro, to close its doors at 27 E. Railroad Ave. in Jamesburg in June 2023. Davis suffered a life-threatening heart and blood infection, according to a GoFundMe page , and spent 10 days on life support and 17 days in a coma.

"Even with the support of all of you reading this, we just cannot muster enough to remain in business in this environment,” Davis and co-owner and manager Brian Blatz wrote in an email to staff. “It was everything to us and we met so many fine people along the way.”

The duo purchased the 60-seat BYOB restaurant 19 years ago when both of their jobs in other industries came to an end. It became a popular local hangout with a loyal following as well as a spot for special occasions.

Greasy Tony’s, New Brunswick

These days, Rutgers students clamor for late-night spots like RU Hungry, but for about 30 years their go-to was Greasy Tony’s in New Brunswick, which offered just what its name implied − fast, greasy food.

Located at Easton Avenue and Somerset Street, Greasy Tony's opened in the 1960s and also had locations in Arizona. But in 1992, Rutgers used eminent domain to permanently close its Hub City kitchen and construct the University Center at Easton Avenue.

Left behind only were memories of menu items like the ginormous Trash Can, a sandwich with nearly every meat, cheese and topping on the menu. The restaurant was so iconic that in the 1984 film "Revenge of the Nerds," Booger wears a Greasy Tony's t-shirt.

Jack O'Connor's, Bridgewater

Jack O'Connor's, an offshoot of O'Connor's Beef and Ale House, was a Route 22 destination for everything from an unpretentious meal to a Friday night at its raucous bar − not so different from Houlihan's, which was housed at the Bridgewater site afterwards for years.

It was so beloved that it also has a Facebook group where former customers share memories of Jack O'Connor and his namesake restaurants.

The restaurant billed itself as an "informal, reasonably-priced family restaurant" with one of the best salad bars in New Jersey (perhaps second only to the one at the now also defunct Main Street in the Finderne section of Bridgewater).

It also never shied from celebrating its Irish roots and every year marked St. Patrick's Day with a monthlong Irish festival featuring Irish music and, of course, corned beef.

Before it was Jack O'Connor's, 1288 Route 22 was Stockholm, a Swedish smorgasbord restaurant dating back to the 1940s. After Houlihan's closed in late 2022, the site will become home to the Stone Tavern in the coming months.

Jake's Restaurant, Flemington

One of the first Central Jersey casualties of the pandemic, Jake's Restaurant, a landmark eatery for more than three decades, closed in April 2020.

Located at 253 Route 202 in Flemington, Jake's Restaurant offered a white-tablecloth dining room as well as a sports bar. Customer favorites included Jake's Steak, a 12-ounce Cajun prime rib, as well as lobster macaroni and cheese. Plus, the eatery offered 15 beers on tap, more than 50 different bottled beers and a wine list that received the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for eight years.

In a Facebook post on the restaurant's page just a month before the closing, owner Stephen Little wrote, "I thought I had seen it all. The pandemic caused by Covid-19 has brought new unseen challenges to our community."

Leaning Tower of Pizza, Green Brook

Called an "engineering miracle," by locals, the Leaning Tower of Pizza on Route 22 in Green Brook was as known for its slices as it was for its unique architecture with a massive model of the Leaning Tower of Pisa out front. It had another location in Ramsey owned by the same family.

Contemporary zoning regulations would never allow a 30-foot leaning tower to be built in front of a restaurant on Route 22, but it was an unforgettable wonder of roadside art.

Jean Shepherd, the legendary radio personality and author of “A Christmas Story,” immortalized The Leaning Tower of Pizza. "Shep," as he was known, called Route 22 "the true bastion of the slob road in America in full flower" and every time he praised the highway he mentioned the unique restaurant.

In an era when there was no Olive Garden and every strip mall didn’t have a pizzeria, the Leaning Town of Pizza offered reliable Italian food. If you wanted to treat the family to a fun experience, where even the most finicky kid could find something to like, you went to the Leaning Tower of Pizza.

But that came to an end in the late 1980s when the Leaning Tower of Pizza served its last pie. It's now a sushi restaurant.

Martino's Cuban Restaurant, Somerville

For 25 years, customers flocked to Martino's Cuban Restaurant on the corner of Davenport and West Main streets for the restaurant's homestyle Cuban eats just as much as they did for Martin Linares, otherwise known as “Mr. Martino” or “Don,” the affable, enthusiastic owner of the colorful eatery.

But when Martin retired in September 2018, Martino's Cuban Restaurant shut its doors. However, Martin's son, Martino Linares, keeps his father's legacy alive with inventive, eclectic twists at his restaurant Brunch by De Martino, located just steps from where Martino's Cuban Restaurant was, at 9 Davenport St.

"I realized how hard he worked and how hard he fought to keep his restaurant going by always finding a solution when things weren’t good,” Martino previously told MyCentralJersey.com . “He was always positive, no matter what, and he would tell us that everything would be fine. And it was. We were good for over 25 years at that spot.”

Menlo Park Diner, Edison

Old-school, 24-hour Jersey diners become harder to find, and yet another fryer was turned on for the last time in October 2023.

A two-alarm fire damaged the Menlo Park Diner kitchen, and the more-than 60-year-old diner was recently listed for sale for $3.5 million. It's now listed for rent. Nearly a year before the fire, the diner was put up for sale for $4 million after its owners had worked there for three decades and wanted to retire.

The retro white-and-red diner, a staple at 1475 Route 1 in Edison, featured throwback aluminum siding and a neon sign.

Mugs, Raritan

Today, Raritan is home to plenty of local, casual hangouts where everyone knows your name and you might as well be at a neighborhood block party.

And at one time, that block party included Mugs at 53 W. Somerset St., which was a popular place for friendly, informal dinners. Customers could sit at the bar − which was always packed − or at a table and dive into a wide-ranging menu.

A favorite appetizer was the mozzarella sticks, while the burgers were always juicy and the Mexican food, including the platters and the taco salad, were reliably delicious.

The site is now home to IL Forno a Legna, an Italian restaurant and pizzeria. Before that, Nik's Pub was there.

The Newsroom, Somerville

Indicative of the infatuation of newsrooms of the time through films, books and TV shows, The Newsroom at 150 W. Main St. in Somerville had a newsroom theme, featuring typewriters on shelves and old newspapers lining the walls.

It opened in 1979 before the food renaissance of downtown Somerville began and for years before it closed in 1997, The Newsroom was the place to eat in the county seat.

But just as printed newspapers gradually became a curio, the days of The Newsroom became numbered as the popular imagination of newsrooms became disengaged from the romance of journalism as memories of "All the President's Men" faded from memory.

Owner Mike Harrison had toyed with the idea of selling the restaurant several times over the previous years, "but when you become attached to something as much as I am to this, you want to procrastinate," he said.

Now, it's home to Mannion's Pub & Restaurant, but MyCentralJersey.com is headquartered just blocks away, keeping the real spirit of a newsroom alive in Somerville.

O'Connor's Beef and Ale House, Watchung

O'Connor's Beef and Ale House in Watchung was a popular spot after it opened in 1971 at 708 Mountain Blvd., perfect for taking Grandma to on her birthday for steak and seafood.

The steaks were displayed in a case by the door and your mouth watered just gazing at them as you waited for a table. The specialty of the house was a 26-ounce rib roast, priced at just $6.75 in 1974.

With a 1920s theme, O'Connor's Beef and Ale House was built on the site of a hotel in the 1800s when it was a stop on the stagecoach route from New York to Morristown. The restaurant was also famous for its underground mushroom caverns.

It was demolished in 2005 and is the site is now home to the Watchung Mountain Villas.

Old Bay, New Brunswick

Old Bay, one of Central Jersey's few spots for Cajun cuisine, closed at 61 Church St. in New Brunswick in December 2017 after 30 years in business, leaving behind the Hub City's go-to spot for New Orleans-inspired fare like Hurricanes and po' boys as well as live music. It was replaced by Blackthorn Irish Pub.

When Old Bay opened, it was the only spot for seafood in New Brunswick and also marked the early days of the city's redevelopment. It became a hangout for everyone from Rutgers students to State Theatre guests.

“I will always be thankful for the countless patrons that have frequented our premises,” owner Anthony Tola wrote on the restaurant's Facebook page. “And give our heartfelt thanks to all the employees that have given their hard labor and dedication into making ​t​he Old Bay the great success it has been over the years.”

Robert E. Lee Inn, Sayreville

More than 100 years ago in the Morgan section of Sayreville, Cady's House of Seafood opened on the shores of Cheesequake Creek, making for a massive eatery that was considered cutting-edge in its time. It later became the Robert E. Lee Inn, located near where Old Spye Road crossed the railroad tracks.

Robert E. Lee Inn was named for the property's original owner who built what became the restaurant in 1904. It featured a handwritten menu of seafood with Italian twists, with items such as lobster fra Diavolo and shrimp Parmigiana.

But in 1986, a fire engulfed the beloved, longtime restaurant. Although the owner hoped to rebuild, that didn't come to fruition, and he died a few years later.

Schwaebische Alb, Warren

Named for a German mountain range, Schwabische Alb opened in 1935 at 142 Washington Valley Road in Warren thanks to three German immigrants who settled in the area.

Although owners changed hands through the decades, the restaurant remained an authentic German eatery with a chef from Hamburg. It even had a beer garden surrounded by park-like grounds and live German music, which was particularly popular during Oktoberfest celebrations.

But by the '90s, the restaurant closed as German fare fell out of popularity and the land was sold to the township. Today, it remains vacant.

