These were the most expensive Central Jersey homes sold in September

After interest rates were cut in early September, the real estate market appeared to begin correcting itself as some homes, even those with million-dollar price tags and long lists of amenities, sold for asking price or less.

Throughout Central Jersey, home buyers scooped up everything from a nearly new family respite in Summit to a stone fortress on six acres in Readington.

Here are the priciest home sales in each Central Jersey county in September.

Union County: A $2.597 Summit colonial that's not even 10 years old

A nine-year-old Summit mansion sold for $2.597 million on Sept. 18, offering a picturesque family home at 248 Woodland Ave.

With six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, the colossal colonial across from Canoe Brook Golf Course includes a porch, two-story foyer, gas fireplace, three-car garage, backyard with a patio, and a primary suite with its own sitting room.

Even the basement is full of amenities, with a bedroom, bathroom, exercise room, media room, and additional room.

The mansion, listed by Kim Cannon with Prominent Properties, sold for $2,000 above ask after it was originally listed in late July. A decade ago, it sold for a mere $535,000.

Hunterdon County: A $2.05 million custom stone manor in Readington

A country-style manor made with hand-chiseled stone blocks became a new owner's Readington fortress when it sold for $2.05 million on Sept. 20 thanks to Robert Beatty with Weichert, Realtors.

The four-bedroom, six-bathroom custom house on six acres at 57 Dreahook Road is surrounded by woodland and offers lush views from its open floorplan, slate patio with stone walls, and sun room with additional terrace.

It also features a kitchen with white pine cabinetry and black granite countertops, a library with a cathedral ceiling, balconies in every bedroom, an entertainment center, four fireplaces, and a four-car garage.

The impressive abode sold for $300,000 less than it was originally listed for in June. Built in 2004, the home had last sold for $2.38 million in 2020.

Somerset County: A $2.775 million English country estate in Bernardsville

An English country estate at 7 Stevens Road in Bernardsville brought a mix of the old and the new when it sold for $2.775 million on Sept. 20 after being represented by Carolyn Fahey of Fahey Realtors.

Completely updated last year, it has a classic elegance as well as modern amenities, set upon six acres on a private road.

Behind its cement stucco façade, the estate has six bedrooms and 6 ½ bathrooms, but the best part of this mansion is just out back. The home includes a massive terrace with a fireplace, as well as a pool surrounded by manicured gardens.

But despite its beauty, the home spent some time on the market, as it was first listed in January for $130,000 more. The sellers spent only four months here, purchasing in September 2023 for $75,000 more than they just sold for.

Middlesex County: A stately $1.695 Plainsboro mansion with an ideal location

A stately abode surrounded by a lush lawn in Plainsboro offered both privacy and a central location when it sold for $1.695 million on Sept. 16.

Located at 9 Hilltown Court, the home is just minutes from Princeton Junction train station, Princeton University, Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center, and Whole Foods.

It includes five bedrooms and four bathrooms spread throughout nearly 4,000 square feet.

The mansion sold for about $30,000 above ask after it was listed in late July by Kavitha Gangavarapu from myOriginHomes Group of Keller Williams Princeton. Prior to that, it last sold for nearly $485,000 in 1999.

