    Need some extra cash? Seasonal workers wanted in Middlesex County

    By Brad Wadlow, MyCentralJersey.com,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AUQVG_0vwEkRY100

    GEODIS, a global logistics provider, recently announced plans to hire approximately 120 seasonal workers in the Monroe Township area to support the expected rise in volumes during peak season.

    This hiring initiative will bolster the company’s operational capacities in its warehouses and distribution centers in preparation for the holiday season, a time when consumer demand surges.

    The company offers competitive wages, peak premium pay incentives, peak and referral bonuses, and an expedited payment option that allows workers to receive up to 50% of their paycheck before payday through an on-demand program.

    GEODIS also provides flexible schedules with weekend opportunities and multiple shift options daily, allowing teammates to choose times that best suit their lives. Both part-time (under 30 hours a week) and full-time (more than 30 hours a week) seasonal positions are available.

    More: Edison Police Department adding auxiliary officers — how to apply

    Prospective teammates can use GEODIS’ virtual recruiting assistant, Sophie, to find the right role, easily navigate the application process and receive fast answers to questions before being connected to a recruiter for next steps.

    “We acknowledge the immense responsibility we have to our customers to deliver exceptional service every day, and this is especially true during peak season,” said Anthony Jordan, GEODIS in Americas executive vice president and chief operating officer, in a news release. “Because peak season is the most business-critical sales period of the year for many of our retail clients, expanding our workforce is vital to ensure we have a flexible, dynamic team that can handle anticipated surges in demand.”

    For more information on GEODIS’ seasonal positions, visit www.WorkAtGEODIS.com.

    Brad Wadlow is a staff writer for MyCentralJersey.com

    This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Need some extra cash? Seasonal workers wanted in Middlesex County

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Cathie Maisonet
    1d ago
    where are you located?
