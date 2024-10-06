Open in App
    Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey

    Central Jersey public radio station launching fundraiser to stay on the air

    By Brad Wadlow, MyCentralJersey.com,

    2 days ago

    Having grown from the original 500-watt standalone terrestrial station to an operation that now includes internet broadcasting along with several satellite-FM transmitters in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania, the costs to run the community-funded WDVR radio station and off-site infrastructure have continued to spiral.

    In response, WDVR is kicking off a fundraising drive on Oct. 14 to continue to grow the Sergeantsville-based station through listener support.

    In addition to bluegrass, indie, alt country, rock, ‘50s and ‘60s oldies, doo wop, soul, folk, and blues music, WDVR's programming includes musical theater, farm-to-table dining, gardening and technology.

    “Most public radio ― there are approximately 1,500 community public radio stations in America ― tend toward very focused formats,” said WDVR board member Chris Poh, who hosts two music programs, in a news release. “We have something for everyone’s taste.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d6aDj_0vwEgqzY00

    The array of offerings stems from the station being run by more than 50 volunteer DJs, who base their shows on their own personal interests, offering an eclectic collection of podcast-style interview programs, discussions and music.

    More: The day the news died: Mourning WCBS-AM/Newsradio 880

    “Our format from the get-go was designed to attract people with a lot of different tastes and interests,” said Poh, who has been part of the all-volunteer on-air staff since 1991.

    “We are blessed to have an extremely loyal base of listeners that have been with us since the beginning,” said Carla Van Dyke, WDVR’s station manager, in the news release. “And we hope to add new friends to that list of the thousands of daily listeners that have made WDVR a part of lives both locally and globally.”

    The station broadcasts 24 hours a day throughout Hunterdon, Mercer, Somerset and Warren counties in New Jersey; and Bucks, Montgomery, Northampton and Lehigh counties in Pennsylvania and streaming globally via WDVRFM.org.

    WDVR operates at WDVR-FM 89.7 Delaware Township., WPNJ-FM 90.5 Easton, Pa., W222BV-FM 92.3 Harmony Township, W245CC-FM 96.9 Trenton, W294BQ-FM 106.7 Easton, Pa., and W240CY-FM 95.9 Mount Bethel.

    To learn more or contribute to WDVR’s fundraising drive, visit wdvrfm.org/donate-2024.

    Brad Wadlow is a staff writer for MyCentralJersey.com

    This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Central Jersey public radio station launching fundraiser to stay on the air

    Hugh Janus
    2d ago
    If public radio stations are so great then let them compete in the free market.
