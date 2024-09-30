East Brunswick may condemn, redevelop Route 18 motels, strip mall by eminent domain

EAST BRUNSWICK – The township is considering the possible use of its power of condemnation for the redevelopment of several properties, including a strip mall and a motel, in the Route 18, Edgeboro Road and Old Bridge Turnpike corridor.

The Township Council, acting on a recommendation from the Planning Board, has approved a resolution designating five lots in the area as possible properties to be condemned and redeveloped.The lots include a strip mall with a 30% vacancy rate, Studio 6, Motel 6 and a former PNC Bank.

Vermella East Brunswick , a mixed-use development, is under construction nearby on Route 18 South.

In February 2022, the Township Council directed the Planning Board to determine whether the properties in the corridor were ripe for redevelopment.

As part of the preliminary investigation, Francis Reiner, the Planning Board's consulting planner, drafted a preliminary study suggesting about 17 lots qualified for redevelopment.

An update report was prepared in October 2023 reducing the number of properties.

According to Reiner, the property at 8 Edgeboro Road has been abandoned and vacant for more than two years. The lot has a number of abandoned vehicles and garbage, and the parking lot is significantly degraded. The structure on the lot is missing portions of its facade and is in seriously dilapidated condition, he said.

A small shopping mall at 6 Edgeboro Road has a vacancy rate of 30%, which is much higher than the average of 6% vacancy rate for Central Jersey, Reiner said. In addition, the shopping center has inadequate parking, an obsolete layout, stormwater issues and a poor layout and design, Reiner found.

The property at 244-246 Route 18, which houses Studio 6 and Motel 6, have high incidence of criminal activity due to lack of security control based upon outward facing rooms, lack of visibility from Route 18 and that "it appears to be a sending facility for the Middlesex County Board of Social Services," Reiner said.

During a five-year period, Reiner found, there were 1,575 incidents or 26.5 per month and 6.7 per room, he said. According to two memorandums from the township police chief, the incidents ranged from serious felonies to misdemeanors and domestic violence episodes.

Reiner determined other Brunswick motels had significantly lower rates of criminal activities.

In addition, between April 2023 and Dec. 31, 2023, there were 485 incidents alone of which 31 were felonies.

The property is a magnet for criminal activity, a threat to occupants and a detriment to the residents of the facility and the surrounding community, the East Brunswick Chief of Police said, according to the Planning Board's resolution.

According to Reiner, 701 Old Bridge Turnpike, which previously housed PNC Bank, has been abandoned and vacant for more than two years, contains extensive garbage, and the parking lot is significantly degraded.

The site is also missing certain interior and exterior structures and damage to its facade and is in serious dilapidated condition.

In its recommendation, the Planning Board urged the Township Council "to undertake whatever action is necessary to advance the redevelopment" of the properties.

