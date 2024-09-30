Edison bows to pressure from residents, changes Amboy Avenue redevelopment plan

EDISON – The township is taking action to prevent four-story buildings from being built in the Amboy Avenue neighborhood in the Clara Barton section

The Township Council has approved changes to the Amboy Avenue Redevelopment Plan , including setting the maximum height for all buildings at 40 feet, and 3 ½ stories with the half stories for roof decks for residents and restaurants.

Under the ordinance, current residential buildings can continue to be permitted to front along Amboy Avenue as long as the minimum lot width is 35 feet. No new residential uses will be permitted to front along Amboy Avenue. Office buildings can front along Amboy Avenue as long as the minimum lot width is 50 feet.

In addition, for any first-floor restaurants, the maximum square footage permitted is 4,000 square feet. The ordinance also includes changes for parking and green space requirements.

The ordinance also suggests the township should pursue an agreement with the owner of the vacant Stewart's restaurant lot to host community events, provide an open area for residents and add parking for any future development in the area.

Councilmen Joseph Coyle and Asaf Shmuel both voted against the ordinance.

Coyle, who has been active in beautifying the Amboy Avenue neighborhood for more than three decades, said he couldn't support the ordinance because he believes the township should have created a marketing plan and consulted with professionals.

Instead, he said, the Council focused on making the residents who spoke before the council happy.

"I understand those who may not want a four-story building, but are we listening to everyone? We're not. Are we listening to a few? Absolutely," he said. "I'm sad we're not waiting to do it right."

He said the new ordinance will not change things since there have only been two buildings constructed in 30 years with one approved two years ago and construction has not yet begun. Another project received approval seven years ago but was never built.

"We're rushing for the few who show up to the microphone to change an entire community and we did not weigh the entire community," Coyle said.

Council Vice President Margot Harris, however, "wholeheartedly " supported the ordinance.

Harris said she's heard from more than a few people in the Clara Barton section, and they wanted the ordinance changed sooner than later before more development.

Councilman John Poyner, who lives in the Clara Barton section, said the differences between the half story and full story are beneficial to the overall density of development on Amboy Avenue. He said changes in the ordinance create the right environment for future development.

For months, Clara Barton section residents have been lobbying the council to repeal the 2016 Amboy Avenue Redevelopment Plan which created a commercial corridor overlay district that permitted mixed-use retail/office, with a height of four stories in the district.

Residents have argued four-story buildings are in contrast to the older homes and businesses along Amboy Avenue, a section that runs along the roadway from the border with the Fords section of Woodbridge to the area by Route 1.

Councilman Ajay Patil agreed with Harris that not just a few people from the Clara Barton section have been asking for the changes.

He said for more than eight years the town has been waiting for redevelopment in the Clara Barton section and even with the hot real estate market, there has been no development in Clara Barton.

"That shows that neighborhood is really not there for four-plus-story buildings," Patil said.

