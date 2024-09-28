New Hope-Lambertville Bridge repair work delayed

LAMBERTVILLE – A rusted 18-inch pin may delay completion of the rehabilitation work on the free bridge over the Delaware River between Lambertville and New Hope .

The discovery of the four-inch in diameter pin that supports a critical joint in the bridge, was made during sandblasting of the structure, the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission (DRJTBC) announced in a press release on Thursday.

“We understand the importance this bridge has to New Hope and Lambertville, and we are committed to resolving this issue as quickly and safely as possible,” said DRJTBC Executive Director Joe Resta. “The public’s safety and the bridge’s structural integrity are top priorities.”

The discovery of the deteriorated pin and repairs will force postponement of the reopening of the bridge's walkway until December.

It also means the detour of New Jersey-bound traffic will likely be extended into early 2025 after a two-week shutdown of the bridge to fully repair the deteriorated structural connection.

According to the DRJTBC, engineers have determined the bridge can continue with a single lane of Pennsylvania-bound traffic and pedestrian traffic on the adjoining temporary walkway.

However, as an additional safety measure, the bridge’s four-ton vehicle weight limit will be strictly enforced at the bridge’s Lambertville approach. The critical pin-joint also has been equipped with strain gauges to monitor stresses in the connection with the corroded pin.

The DRJTBC had originally anticipated that the bridge would be completely reopened this fall with two-way traffic and pedestrians between the two popular tourist destinations using a soon-to-be completed new walkway.

The DRJTBC said it will announce dates of the two-week shutdown of the bridge shortly after the start of the new year.

The DRJTBC will delay the shutdown until after the holiday season to mitigate the impact on Lambertville and New Hope.

