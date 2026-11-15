A couple in Maryland hired their oil supplier to maintain the furnace that heated their home. An incident involving the furnace damaged the house in April 2014. They suspected faulty maintenance, but when they sought repair costs, the company relied on a contract clause giving them just one year to sue.

The service agreement promised around-the-clock help for no-heat emergencies, repairs to specified boiler parts worn out through normal use, and an annual heating-system tune-up. Its back page contained 18 numbered paragraphs of terms, including exclusions, payment rules and limits on the company's responsibility.

After the damage, the homeowners consulted an engineer, an insurance adjuster and another furnace-maintenance company. According to the homeowners, those consultations supported their belief that their service provider was responsible. They asked it to pay. Negotiations during 2015 did not produce an agreement.

On December 24, 2015, the couple filed a small-claims case seeking $3,694.39 plus costs. An amended complaint added documentation and increased their request by about $70. The dispute eventually reached the Court of Appeals of Maryland over whether the contract's shortened filing period could end the case.

What each side argued

The homeowners alleged that the company had maintained their heating system improperly and broken its agreement. They also alleged that it had misrepresented its compliance with licensing requirements, specifically whether it employed a properly licensed master technician. Those were allegations, not findings that the company lacked a license or caused the damage.

The company denied liability. At the circuit-court hearing, it raised the filing deadline before the underlying maintenance dispute. Its lawyer argued that the homeowners had known of a potential claim more than a year before filing.

The homeowners challenged whether that deadline was reasonable and argued that the alleged misrepresentations affected the agreement's enforceability. The circuit court treated the written deadline as binding and entered judgment for the company. On appeal, the company maintained that the court had implicitly found the clause reasonable.

What the law says

Maryland's Courts and Judicial Proceedings Article, section 5-101, supplied the general three-year filing period discussed in the 2017 opinion. A statute of limitations is the time limit for starting a lawsuit. The legislature's current text retains that general period unless another Code provision sets a different one.

The court's 2017 rule allowed a contract to shorten that time only if no controlling statute prohibited it, the provision was not produced by fraud, coercion or misrepresentation, and the shorter period was reasonable under all the circumstances.

That last requirement needed an actual assessment. Relevant factors included the service being purchased, the parties' bargaining power, how much the deadline had been shortened, and whether it applied equally to both sides.

Here, the customer's period had been cut from three years to one. The company faced no matching one-year restriction. Another paragraph allowed it to delay enforcing its rights without losing them. The court identified that imbalance as something the circuit court needed to consider.

How it ended

On July 28, 2017, the Court of Appeals vacated the circuit court's judgment, meaning it set that judgment aside. It remanded the case, sending it back for further proceedings, and assigned appellate costs to the company.

The circuit court had neither evaluated the alleged misrepresentations nor expressly assessed whether the shorter deadline was reasonable. It was directed to address both matters.

The decision awarded no repair damages. It did not declare every one-year service-contract deadline invalid, determine that this company caused the furnace incident, or establish that the homeowners' fraud allegations were true. The opinion did not describe the physical damage in detail. The outcome after the case returned to the circuit court has not been verified.

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