A couple buying a house in Alabama asked the seller to fix a roof leak before closing. Their inspector had found evidence of water entering the attic near the front of the house. The seller hired a roofing company, but the buyers said a leak appeared in the same place a few weeks after they moved in.

The roofer knew the house was being sold and that a written inspection report had identified the problem. It never saw that report. Its receipt described applying sealants and referenced a warranty. According to the warranty language described in the opinion, coverage extended to new homeowners if the house sold during the warranty period.

When the buyers contacted the roofer for a repair quote and mentioned the warranty, a representative said there was no warranty. They hired another roofing company to repair the leak and associated damage. Then they sued the first roofer over the repair contract, the warranty and allegedly careless work.

What each side argued

The buyers said the seller had arranged the repairs for their benefit. They had bought the house believing the leak had been repaired. Although they had not signed the roofing contract, they argued that its purpose and the warranty gave them rights against the company.

The roofer said it had never intended to benefit the buyers. It also said the warranty had not transferred and that it owed no duty to prospective purchasers. Its president described a transfer process requiring the owner to request a transfer and provide the buyer's name and contact information. Neither the seller nor the buyers had requested one.

But the warranty description on the company's website did not mention that process. There was another gap: although the roofer said it kept a written contract for every job, none of the parties produced this contract. The receipt was the only document recording the agreement. It did not identify the buyers or mention the sale.

What the law says

The Supreme Court of Alabama applied Rule 56(c) of the Alabama Rules of Civil Procedure in its 2024 decision. The official rule text lists amendments effective in 1992 and 1995. It allows summary judgment, a decision without a trial, when no genuine dispute about an important fact remains and the law entitles one side to judgment.

The contract question involved third-party beneficiaries: people whom an agreement was intended to benefit directly, even though they did not sign it. Under the precedents the court applied, someone claiming that status had to show the contracting parties intended a direct benefit when they made the agreement, that the claimant was the intended beneficiary, and that the agreement was broken.

The buyer did not have to be identified by name. The court could also consider the circumstances surrounding the agreement, rather than examining only its wording.

For the warranty claim, the question was whether the roofer intended to protect future purchasers. For negligence, meaning careless performance of a duty, the court explained that a contractor could owe a duty to someone outside its contract when it knew that person relied on proper performance and the resulting harm was reasonably foreseeable.

How it ended

The trial court ruled for the roofer on February 7, 2018. That decision became final and appealable on June 13, 2023, when the claims against the last remaining defendant were dismissed.

On June 14, 2024, the Supreme Court of Alabama reversed the judgment on the contract, warranty and negligence claims. Evidence about the planned sale, the warranty wording and the buyers' reliance created factual disputes that prevented judgment for the roofer without further proceedings.

The court sent the case back. It did not award repair costs, decide that the roofer had performed defective work, or finally establish warranty coverage. The opinion did not give a repair bill or a damages amount. The buyers' claims could proceed; their ultimate outcome after this ruling has not been verified.

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