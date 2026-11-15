Top 3 Pool service · Fort Worth, TX · Checked Nov 13, 2026

A clear pool doesn’t tell you what happened during the weekly visit. We read the Fort Worth reviews for clues about chemical care, equipment help and the questions worth asking before service starts.

HN By Home & Nearby 3 min read

In Fort Worth, weekly pool cleaning means more than lifting leaves out of the water. Someone needs to skim and brush, empty baskets, test the water, adjust chemicals, and keep an eye on the filter and equipment. Put it off, and cloudy water or a small equipment problem can become a bigger job. Do it inconsistently, and you may spend the weekend figuring out why the pool still needs attention after a service visit. Before choosing a schedule this season, have your pool’s recent trouble spots and any equipment concerns ready.

Choosing a company can be harder than it looks. Ratings often sit close together, while weekly-service descriptions may leave out which chemical adjustments, filter work, or visit reports are included. A promise to keep the water clear does not tell you what happens after a missed visit or a storm. We screened 26 companies serving Fort Worth; these 3 made the list.

The list at a glance Google ★

1 Panther City Pools LLC ZIP 76179 · weekly cleaning 4.9 2 Elkin's Pool Service ZIP 76132 · owner-operated 4.8 3 Purselley Pools ZIP 76118 · weekly maintenance 4.8

How we picked 26 companies

15 Under floor 8 Thin detail 3 Picked 50+ Google reviews 4.5★ or better A review in the last 12 months No paid placement We required at least 50 Google reviews, a Google rating of 4.5 or higher, and a review posted within the past 12 months. We read Google reviews and BBB, Thumbtack and Angi records. No one on this list paid to be here.

The ranking From #1 down

# 1 Panther City Pools LLC Top pick Best for Weekly cleaning and chemical care with responsive help for pool issues About Panther City Pools is a Fort Worth pool service focused on weekly maintenance and equipment repairs. The company says it also offers leak detection and drain-and-clean work, and says it began serving pools in January 2019. Its listed hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Weekly cleaning and chemical care are central to its service. Why it made the list With a 4.9/5 Google rating from 86 reviews, Panther City Pools stands out for steady weekly upkeep. Reviewers repeatedly describe thorough cleaning, courteous staff, and quick answers when pool issues arise; they also mention help outside the regular schedule. That combination of chemical care and responsive troubleshooting suits households that want one company looking after both water and equipment. 4.9 /5 86 Google reviews · as of Nov 13, 2026

# 2 Elkin's Pool Service Best for Weekly service with clear explanations of pool equipment About Elkin’s Pool Service is a pool maintenance company serving southwest Fort Worth. On its own site, the company describes itself as local, family-owned and owner-operated, with weekly cleaning and checks of chlorine, pH and alkalinity. Its Fort Worth services also include pump installation, heater replacement and DE filter cleaning. Listed hours run 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Why it made the list Elkin’s has a 4.8/5 Google rating from 56 reviews, a smaller review base than the other two picks. Reviewers repeatedly describe consistent weekly service, clean water and clear explanations of equipment work. They also praise thorough installations and repairs. Its Saturday hours and owner-operated approach make it a distinct option if you want weekly upkeep alongside help understanding your pool equipment. 4.8 /5 56 Google reviews · as of Nov 13, 2026

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# 3 Purselley Pools Best for Weekly care alongside equipment repairs or a larger pool project About Purselley Pools is a Fort Worth swimming pool contractor offering weekly maintenance and complete pool remodels. On its own site, the company says it has worked across DFW since 1999 and emphasizes pool construction designed with future upkeep in mind. Its services span new construction and ongoing pool care. Listed hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Why it made the list Purselley Pools has a 4.8/5 Google rating from 234 reviews, the largest review base of these three picks. Reviewers repeatedly praise prompt responses, knowledgeable service, and clear explanations of pool conditions and repair options. They also describe solid repair and equipment installation work. Its construction and remodeling services distinguish it for owners weighing weekly care alongside a larger pool project. 4.8 /5 234 Google reviews · as of Nov 13, 2026

Settle the weekly checklist before service starts: skimming, brushing, baskets, water readings, chemical adjustments, and a written account of what was done. Ask which chemicals, filter cleaning, and storm follow-up visits are part of regular service. Agree on how missed visits will be flagged and made up, and what happens if the gate is locked. Have this ready: recent water concerns, equipment issues, and gate-access details.

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