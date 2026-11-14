A crew replaced the water meter at a Louisiana home while its owner was at work. When he returned that afternoon, water was running down the driveway and through the doorways. Inside, a pipe joint in the attic had leaked through the kitchen ceiling, flooding the house.

The owner had stopped home around 2:30 p.m. on February 8, 2011, while the municipal crew was still working. Nothing looked unusual inside. He left about ten minutes later. When he returned around 4:30 p.m., standing water and fallen drywall made the side door hard to open.

He immediately shut off the water. The kitchen, both bedrooms and living room were flooded; furnishings and family photographs were damaged. He reported the incident to the city and hired a plumber to replace the pipe the next day. His lawsuit eventually turned on what the crew should have checked before leaving.

What each side argued

The homeowner argued that workers had shut off and restored the water too quickly. His civil engineering expert said the resulting pressure changes had caused the pipe joint to fail.

The city offered a different explanation. Its mechanical engineering expert blamed an aging gasket and a bend in the pipe. He believed the gasket shifted during the pressure changes, then shifted back. In his account, that explained why the joint did not leak when the city's supervisor tried to reproduce the problem the following morning.

Both experts agreed that the leak began when the meter was replaced. The city's supervisor described a required final check: workers were supposed to watch the replacement meter for water movement after restoring service. A large leak should have registered on both its regular gauge and its more sensitive flow indicator.

The workers did not testify. The parties agreed that, if called, they would say they had followed the procedure. The homeowner did not agree that they actually had followed it.

The city also argued that the homeowner shared responsibility for the condition of his plumbing. It challenged the $20,000.00 trial award, pointing out that admitted receipts and invoices documented only $2,389.12.

What the law says

The appeals court applied Louisiana negligence rules as stated in its 2014 opinion. The homeowner had to establish a duty of care, a failure to meet that duty, a factual connection to the damage, a connection between the risk and the duty, and actual loss. The evidence had to show that his account was more likely than not.

Civil Code article 2320, cited in the opinion, addressed employers' responsibility for damage caused by employees doing their work. The city did not dispute that it would answer for its employees' negligence on the job.

The appeals court also gave weight to reasonable trial findings. It could not replace a reasonable choice between competing accounts merely because another explanation was possible.

Here, the trial judge did not need to choose which expert correctly explained the gasket's failure. The evidence supported a finding that workers either missed the required leak check or left a replacement meter that failed to show the leak. Detecting the flow and shutting off the water would have prevented the extensive damage.

How it ended

On November 20, 2014, the Louisiana Court of Appeal, First Circuit affirmed the $20,000.00 judgment and assessed $1,668.00 in appeal costs against the city. It upheld the finding that the homeowner bore no share of fault. There was no evidence he knew or should have known of a plumbing defect.

Some repair documents had been excluded because they were not supplied to the city's lawyer before trial. But the homeowner's testimony about specific amounts charged and paid came in without objection. Photographs supported the damage, and the city offered no contrary evidence about the repair costs or their reasonableness.

That testimony supported the award. The court disregarded his unsupported estimate of food expenses and did not need to decide whether damages for nonfinancial harm were available. This account covers the appellate ruling; later review and payment were not verified.

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