A homeowner paid $4,900 for a tankless water heater installed on April 30, 2025, but complained that it had never worked properly. The homeowner said the heater still supplied only warm water, and that the company proposed additional work but would not offer a credit or refund for the installed unit. As of mid-November 2026, that is the question to settle before your final payment: is the work complete and satisfactory?

A replacement can be installed without delivering the hot water you expected. Before making the final payment, check the signed terms, put the problem in writing, and ask how the plumber will correct it. Also check whether local permit or inspection requirements apply.

Check what the contract calls finished

Read the signed agreement and written estimate before treating the plumber’s statement that the job is done as the last word. The Federal Trade Commission recommends a written agreement even where state law does not require one; contract requirements vary by state. Its guidance says a written estimate should describe the work, materials, completion date and price, and that a contract should include estimated start and completion dates.

Find the description of the water heater work the plumber agreed to perform.

Check the stated price and any terms for the final payment.

Compare the promised work with the result: does the new heater provide hot water?

Check any written completion checklist included with the agreement.

For a gas tank water heater, the Department of Energy recommends attaching an installation checklist to the vendor contract and having the vendor complete and sign it before accepting the work. A heat-pump water heater checklist likewise calls for the contractor to certify completion and verify operation after installation. Use a checklist that applies to your job; a claim of completion does not resolve your report that there is no hot water.

Tie the final payment to completed, satisfactory work

The Federal Trade Commission recommends not making the final payment until the work is done and you are satisfied. If the replacement still supplies no hot water, tell the plumber in writing what is happening and ask for a written plan to correct it. Check your contract’s payment terms rather than assuming that installation alone settles whether the final payment is due.

Before paying, check local requirements for the job. The Federal Trade Commission flags a contractor asking you to obtain required building permits as a warning sign. Installation work also needs to comply with applicable codes. Permit and inspection requirements depend on where you live, so ask your state or local government what applies to this replacement. Do not assume that an inspection is required everywhere, or that the plumber’s statement of completion answers that question.

Get any added work and price in writing

A request for more work is not, by itself, proof that the plumber is wrong. But an added estimate should not leave you guessing what the original payment covered or why the heater still does not provide hot water. The homeowner in the complaint received estimates for additional work while reporting that the installed heater supplied only warm water.

If the plumber proposes more work, request a written description of that work, the materials, its expected completion date and its price. Compare it with the signed agreement before agreeing to a changed scope or payment. The Federal Trade Commission recommends getting promises in writing. A verbal request for more money is not the same as a written description you can check against the original job.

Quick check · tap yours Was the added heater work put in writing? Written description Verbal request Not sure Free for homeowners · Your number stays private

Keep the problem and the response on file

Keep the signed contract, written estimate, payment records and any applicable completion checklist together. Record that the new heater is not providing hot water, and keep the plumber’s written response and any proposed added-work estimate. A checklist that records whether operation was verified can help you compare the plumber’s account of completion with the problem you report.

If you discuss the problem by phone, the Federal Trade Commission recommends following the conversation with a letter sent by certified mail and requesting a return receipt. That gives you a record that the company received your account of the problem.

Ask for a correction plan before accepting the job

Ask the plumber to put in writing what will be done to make the heater provide hot water, what it will cost, and when the work is expected to be complete. If you need another assessment of the installation, the Department of Energy suggests considering a qualified professional to inspect the work. Keep that separate from checking with your state or local government about any permit or inspection requirement. The final-payment decision should follow the contract’s terms and the actual result, not verbal pressure to call the job finished.