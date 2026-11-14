A Texas homeowner faced an $8,500 driveway bid after being told mesh would not meet code

The driveway was broken and crumbling, and a homeowner in Texas had an $8,500 estimate to replace part of it. That bid called for rebar. The homeowner said the company also told them the mesh specified in two cheaper estimates was not to code.

The quotes · Texas driveway Rebar bid · driveway section $8,500 First mesh bid · driveway section $6,000 Second mesh bid · driveway section $7,000 Where they split ≠ The $8,500 bid used rebar; both cheaper bids used mesh ✓ All three bids specified four-inch concrete ? Other work and permit details were not given

The section measured about 45 by 10 feet, and the homeowner was trying to sort out the bids before committing to the work. In a thread from September 2023, they asked what the driveway replacement actually required.

The $6,000 and $7,000 Mesh Bids

The homeowner had three estimates for the section. All three specified four-inch concrete. Two called for 6-by-6-inch mesh: one was $6,000, and the other was $7,000. The $8,500 estimate called for rebar instead.

That made reinforcement the visible difference. The mesh bids identified the grid size, while the homeowner did not give the rebar size or spacing from the higher bid. Four-inch concrete appeared in every proposal, so thickness on paper did not explain the price spread.

The homeowner said the existing concrete nearby varied from four inches in places to as thin as three inches elsewhere. The work was inside the property lines. They had also considered doing it themselves, but estimated that mixing the concrete would take more than 150 bags.

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Why the $8,500 Rebar Claim Mattered

The higher number was not the only reason the homeowner questioned that bid. They said the rebar estimate described mesh as not to code, while they understood mesh to be allowed with a minimum four-inch slab.

One commenter said the code allowed rebar or mesh and that using both would go beyond the minimum. Another commenter, who said they worked on road-construction contracts, described using six-inch slabs with #3 rebar spaced 24 inches apart on those jobs. That was a different thickness and a specific rebar layout, unlike the four-inch proposals the homeowner described.

Other replies focused on what a reinforcement label would not settle. One commenter urged the homeowner to put the concrete-mix specification in the contract, so the material going into the slab would be stated. Another suggested asking whether drilled, epoxied rebar connectors would tie the new section to the existing pavement. A commenter also noted that rebar adds material and labor cost.

Four Inches in Every Bid

The $8,500 bid proposed rebar rather than mesh, but the thread does not give the full scope of the mesh and rebar quotes. That leaves the price effect of the reinforcement choice unclear. Even the two mesh bids, both specifying four-inch concrete and 6-by-6-inch mesh, carried different prices.

For this driveway, rebar meant a different material inside the new slab, though the higher bid’s rebar size and spacing were not described. A concrete-mix specification would say what concrete goes around the reinforcement; the shared four-inch thickness states only its depth. A connection detail would show whether the new section would be tied to the existing pavement with drilled, epoxied rebar connectors, as one commenter suggested. A permit line would show whether any required permit work was priced in and who would handle it; the section being inside the property lines did not answer that question in the bids as described.

The homeowner had identified the claim they wanted to test: whether the cheaper mesh proposals failed a requirement, or whether the higher bid simply proposed a different way to reinforce the slab. The thread does not say which contractor the homeowner chose or what they paid. What, beyond rebar, would the $8,500 bid include?

What to Ask Before You Sign a Driveway Quote

Reinforcement: Does the bid specify mesh or rebar, and what size and spacing will be used?

Does the bid specify mesh or rebar, and what size and spacing will be used? Concrete: Does the contract state the slab thickness and the concrete-mix specification, not just a price?

Does the contract state the slab thickness and the concrete-mix specification, not just a price? Connection: How will the new slab meet the existing pavement, and are drilled, epoxied rebar connectors included if proposed?

How will the new slab meet the existing pavement, and are drilled, epoxied rebar connectors included if proposed? Permit: Is any required permit included in the price, and who would obtain it?

Two or three written quotes for the same scope, compared item by item, can show where a gap like this one comes from.