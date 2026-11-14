A homeowner in Texas was pricing the replacement of eight windows when the first installed quote came in at $19,500. In a thread from April 2026, they laid out that number alongside a second installed quote of $13,300 and a third price of $6,500. Another quote was still pending.

The quotes · Texas windows First quote · eight windows installed $19,500 Second quote · eight windows installed $13,300 Third price · eight windows $6,500 Where they split ? The $6,500 price did not say whether installation was included ≠ Only the $13,300 quote named a glass package ✓ All three prices covered eight windows

The three listed prices concerned eight windows, but their descriptions gave different levels of detail. The $6,500 listing made the comparison less straightforward.

Two Installed Quotes, Two Product Descriptions

The $19,500 quote named a window product line and included installation. The $13,300 quote also included installation, named a product line and specified a glass package. The homeowner did not provide further installation details for either bid.

That matters when you read the two figures side by side. Both were installed prices for eight windows, but the written descriptions did not establish that the glass and installation work matched item for item. The first bid's glass package was not described; that is different from saying it had none. The glass package identifies what glass would go into the eight openings; without that specification for the higher bid, the homeowner could not tell whether the two prices covered the same glass.

The $6,500 Price Left Installation Open

The third price, $6,500, was for the same eight-window project. The homeowner did not say which windows it covered or whether installation was included. It was the lowest number on the list, but not yet a clear comparison with either installed quote.

The homeowner posted the prices and asked for feedback while a fourth quote was pending. A commenter urged attention to the specific glass package, installation quality and warranty terms rather than the product label alone. Another said differences in glass and installation could help explain a price gap, and pointed to warranty fine print.

The comments also moved from price to the work at the openings. One commenter called out sealing tape and flashing as installation details to ask about. Those details concern how water is kept from getting around the edges of the new windows. Others suggested asking who would do the installation and how long the installer had been in business.

The $13,300 Option Won Out

The homeowner later chose the option quoted at $13,300, rather than the $6,500 option. They described its installation as thorough and efficient and said they received 18 months with no interest.

The lower number did not, on its own, settle the decision. Two prices explicitly included installation; the $6,500 listing did not say whether it did, and its product was unspecified. Even between the installed bids, the stated glass details differed. Warranty terms were another part of the job to compare: what is covered after installation, and for how long, may not be clear from the price.

What to Ask Before You Sign a Window Quote

Does this price include installation for all eight windows, and which product and glass package does it specify?

What installation work is included, including sealing tape and flashing?

What does the warranty cover, and what are its terms?

Will the company use its own installers or subcontract the work?

Two or three written quotes for the same scope, compared item by item, can show where a gap like this one comes from.