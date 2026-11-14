As of mid-November 2026, if your pool is green after missed cleanings and the service company wants extra money to clear it, start with the written agreement and visit records. Before agreeing to that charge, separate the cleanings covered by your agreement from the new work the company proposes.

We would start with the written agreement and the visit records. Log the pool’s condition and any water test results, ask for the cleanup work and price in writing, and raise any charge for a missed or unapproved service with the company. Whether the extra charge fits the agreement depends on what it says and what work was actually done.

Check what the pool service agreement promised

Put the agreement beside the company’s visit records and your own pool log. A written contract should spell out the promised work and its cost. Compare the scheduled cleaning services with the recorded visits, and note which services appear to have been missed. Keep a log of maintenance activities and water test results; it helps document both the service history and the pool’s condition.

For any new cleanup work, ask the company to put its promises about scope and cost in writing before you agree. A written estimate should describe the work, materials, completion date and price. Those details let you distinguish work already covered by the service agreement from work the company is now proposing to charge for separately.

Compare each disputed charge with the service described in your agreement.

Check the visit records against the cleanings the agreement calls for.

Record the green water and any water test results in your pool log.

Ask the company to identify the agreement term or approved work behind an extra charge.

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Tie payment to work that has been completed

For proposed cleanup work, review a written estimate and contract before work begins. If payment is staged, tie it to work as it is completed rather than paying for unfinished work. The Federal Trade Commission advises against making the final payment until the work is done and you are satisfied with it.

That does not settle a bill for earlier pool visits. If a billed cleaning was missed, raise that specific charge with the company rather than treating the entire bill and the proposed cleanup as one expense. Keep the disputed dates and services clear in your notes.

Check cancellation rules before relying on them

If you signed a contract at home and now want to cancel, check whether a cancellation right applies to that agreement before assuming you can use it. The rule and any deadline depend on where you live; ask your state or local government about the rule that applies to your contract. Review the agreement’s cancellation terms as well. Do not treat a question about cancelling the contract as approval for a separate cleanup charge.

Require a written change before the cleanup price grows

A change in work is not automatically improper. A company may identify more work while addressing a problem, but you need a clear description and price before deciding whether to authorize it. Ask for an itemized written cleanup proposal that describes the additional work, materials, completion date and price. Compare it with the original agreement so you can see what is new.

Check the contract for any charge for changing the work order; that charge should be addressed there. If the company says it found an urgent repair, get a trusted second opinion before starting that repair. A verbal request for more money is not a substitute for a written description of the changed work and its cost.

Keep a file of the agreement, visits and dispute

Keep the signed agreement, estimates, visit records, pool log, invoices, receipts and notes about the disputed charges. First try to resolve the problem with the company. The Federal Trade Commission recommends following phone conversations about a dispute with a certified letter and proof of receipt.

If an unapproved charge appears on your credit-card bill, contact the card company promptly. To protect your rights in a billing-error dispute, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says to send a written notice within 60 calendar days after the charge appeared on your statement. A complaint about defective services may follow a different credit-card dispute process. Keep copies of what you send and a record of follow-up calls.

Ask another pro when the proposed work goes beyond cleaning

If the pool company says the green water requires an urgent repair or the proposed cleanup expands into other work, pause before authorizing that addition and seek a trusted second opinion. Ask the company proposing the work to specify what it will do and what it will cost in writing. That gives you a basis for deciding on the new work without losing track of the missed cleanings you are disputing.