As of mid-November, do not let clear gutters be the end of your roof check. The Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety found that hail-damaged shingles can let water leak through and damage a roof. Valley Water lists November 1 through April 15 as its sandbag season; before winter rains, check what you can see of the roof from the ground and arrange help for damage or debris you cannot safely reach.

What the city does—and what you can do

San Jose, California, maintains sandbag distribution facilities with Valley Water. The city advises property owners to clear roof debris, check that shingles or tiles are in good condition, and clean gutters and debris around the property to help prevent clogs and flooding. Sandbags are another part of its storm guidance: the city says to use them to route water away from structures.

Those jobs address different places water can go. A clear gutter does not tell you whether a shingle or tile is damaged. Likewise, sandbags direct water away from structures; they are not a substitute for checking the roof. Keep the roof check at ground level. The National Roofing Contractors Association warns that inspecting from the roof carries a fall risk without proper safety systems.

Where to check for free sandbags

Valley Water lists free filled sandbags for Santa Clara County residents during its November 1 through April 15 seasonal window, subject to weather-related change. Its two listed San Jose sites are:

City Central Service Yard, 1661 Senter Road at Phelan Avenue.

Winfield Warehouse, on Winfield Boulevard between Blossom Hill Road and Coleman Avenue.

Check availability with Valley Water before going. The city recommends sandbags to direct water away from structures; they do not take care of roof damage or clogged gutters.

What to check on the gutters and roof

Clear leaves and other debris from gutters where you can do so without climbing onto a ladder or roof.

Look at the roof from the ground for debris and shingles or tiles that appear damaged or out of place.

Note visible roof debris or damage that a roofer needs to assess rather than going up to inspect it yourself.

San Jose’s advice to clear roof debris and check shingles or tiles is worth treating as a separate task from gutter cleaning. The roofing contractors’ association says an inspection should look for loose areas or attachments and debris that could seriously damage the roof. It also warns that windblown debris can clog roof drains and downspouts, creating drainage problems if it stays there. You do not need to settle from the ground whether a roof is sound: damage after severe weather may not be obvious to a property owner.

When the roof check belongs to a roofer

Stop at the ground-level check. For a roof above one story, have a roofer perform the roof check; do not go onto the roof or climb a high ladder to inspect it. If you see suspected shingle or tile damage, roof debris you cannot safely reach, or signs of damage after a storm, ask a roofer to inspect the roof. The National Roofing Contractors Association recommends a prompt professional inspection after storm damage, even when the roof looks intact.

Ask the roofer to check the condition of shingles or tiles, whether roof areas and attachments are secure, and whether debris has damaged the roof or blocked its drainage. That gives you an assessment of the parts a ground-level look cannot settle.