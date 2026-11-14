A homeowner in Virginia paid a contractor to seal her leaking roof in May 2012. The next day, he returned and said sealing would not solve the problem: she needed a replacement. She paid again, but neither job began. The roof kept leaking, and a second contractor later told her targeted repairs would have been enough.

The first agreement was oral. On May 18, the contractor collected and cashed a $1,000 check, the entire price of sealing the roof. On May 19, he proposed a $3,700 replacement and collected another $1,800. He said that payment and the earlier $1,000 would serve as an advance. The written replacement contract used a form headed “Pest Control Service Agreement.”

He ordered no shingles and hired no workers. About a month after the contract, he dropped off a few sample shingles. The homeowner made fifteen to twenty calls over many weeks. When she reached him, he supplied delivery and completion dates that passed without work. At the address on the contract, she found a deserted residence.

Her attorney made approximately thirty-five to forty calls and eventually sent a certified demand for repayment. The contractor signed the letter to acknowledge receiving it, admitted owing back $2,800, and paid $100 toward the debt. Meanwhile, the homeowner hired another roofing contractor to inspect the still-leaking roof. That contractor advised that replacement was unnecessary.

What each side argued

The criminal prosecution treated the two payments as separate acts of construction fraud: one payment for sealing, followed by another for replacement. The trial judge convicted the contractor on both counts.

On appeal, the contractor argued that the evidence did not establish construction fraud. Alternatively, he argued that any fraud amounted to only one offense. He relied on the single-larceny doctrine, a rule that can treat several acts of theft as one when they arise from a single impulse and a general fraudulent plan.

The appeal therefore concerned both whether the evidence supported guilt and whether the two transactions could support separate convictions. It was not a homeowner's lawsuit seeking a repair bill.

What the law says

The court applied Virginia Code § 18.2-200.1 in its March 2014 decision. The statute covered obtaining an advance with fraudulent intent on a promise to construct, repair, or improve property, then failing to perform and substantially make good the advance. It also required failure to return the advance within fifteen days after a repayment request sent by certified mail, return receipt requested, to the last known address or the contract address.

The intent to deceive had to exist when the contractor obtained the money. The court explained that conduct and statements could establish that intent, including false claims, failure to buy supplies or hire workers, avoidance of the homeowner, and failure to return funds. An unfinished job alone did not dispense with that intent requirement.

For the separate-count question, the court considered the timing, promises, and payments. A shared overall scheme did not automatically make every taking one theft.

How it ended

On March 11, 2014, the Court of Appeals of Virginia affirmed both construction-fraud convictions in Record No. 0635-13-1.

The judges found enough evidence to support the trial judge's decision. After taking $2,800, the contractor had bought no materials and hired no laborers. His inactivity followed the false representation that the roof needed replacement.

The change in plans also mattered. Between the sealing agreement and the replacement proposal, he had conducted no new inspection, found no new damage, and offered no explanation for changing his opinion. The court held that two payments on separate dates, tied to different promises, supported treating the conduct as two offenses.

The opinion did not state a prison term, a restitution award, or whether the homeowner later recovered the remaining money. This account covers that appellate ruling; further review has not been verified, so it may not be the last word.

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