A homeowner in New York came home to find pool workers at her property and learned that the work, including a replacement liner, was already finished. She testified that she had never agreed to the job. She had asked for a cost estimate, but the company had not supplied one.

The company later sued for $4,151.45 over the pool repairs. The homeowner brought a counterclaim, her own demand for damages in the same lawsuit. She alleged that improper winterizing had ruined the heat pump, that a worker had broken a pool light and that the liner had been installed incorrectly.

After a trial without a jury, the trial judge awarded the company $3,526.45 and dismissed the homeowner's counterclaim. She appealed. The dispute then turned on what had been agreed before the work began, what a later text message meant, and which damaged item she had proved.

What each side argued

The company sought payment for completed work. Its owner testified that the homeowner had received a bill when the job was done. She denied receiving one. Neither side testified that she had authorized the work before it began and was completed.

The company also produced a text message sent several months afterward. In it, the homeowner said she would send a check the following week. The company argued that this message created an obligation to pay even if there had been no agreement beforehand.

The homeowner said she sent that message only because the company had threatened to defame her and ruin her business. That explanation was her testimony. The appellate ruling did not require a separate finding that the alleged threats occurred: it found the text insufficient to create the claimed contract obligation.

What the law says

Under the contract rules applied in the 2018 decision, a company claiming breach had to establish an agreement, its own performance, the customer's failure to perform and resulting damages. An oral agreement still required mutual assent: both sides had to agree clearly enough on the important terms. Price was one of those terms.

The court examined what the parties had said and done when an agreement supposedly arose. The homeowner's request for an estimate did not establish approval of the work. Her testimony that the company worked without prior consent was unrebutted, and the court found that the parties had never agreed to the work to be performed.

The later text raised a different rule. Consideration means the value exchanged for a promise. Work already completed generally could not supply that exchange for a new promise. General Obligations Law section 5-1105, in the version applied in 2018, allowed a limited exception for a signed written promise describing the earlier consideration.

The court explained that the writing also had to promise a definite amount on a definite date. It held that this text failed the statutory requirements. The Senate's published section carries a September 22, 2014 revision date.

For the homeowner's damage claim, the opinion applied Uniform District Court Act section 1804: a paid invoice or two itemized estimates were needed for each item. That evidence requirement became decisive for the broken light.

How it ended

On December 13, 2018, the Appellate Term, Second Department, reversed. It directed the trial court to enter judgment dismissing the company's action and awarding the homeowner $300, without costs.

The company had not denied that its worker broke the pool light. The homeowner supplied repair estimates of $620 and $300. The appellate court awarded the lower amount.

Her other demands failed. The court said she could not recover for the allegedly improper liner installation given its finding that there was no contract. It also left intact the trial judge's finding that the company had not damaged the heat pump, which rested on conflicting testimony and witness credibility.

This was a direction to enter a specified judgment, rather than an order for a new trial. The opinion did not establish that the $300 was collected; later proceedings were not verified.

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