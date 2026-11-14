When your Fort Lauderdale dishwasher quits, these repair reviews help
11 days ago
Top 4Appliance repair · Fort Lauderdale, FL·Checked Nov 12, 2026
A dishwasher that won’t drain or finish a cycle can leave you guessing what kind of repair you need. We read Fort Lauderdale appliance repair reviews for signs of clear diagnoses, useful arrival updates and help weighing repair against replacement—and the questions worth asking.
HNBy Home & Nearby4 min read
In Fort Lauderdale, a dishwasher that will not drain or latch can turn cleanup into a sink full of dishes and leave water where it should not be. A repair visit starts with the symptoms and a check of likely trouble spots, such as the filter, drain hose or inlet. Put the job off, and the daily pileup stays. Rush into the wrong fix, and you may face another visit and more time without the machine.
Choosing help is harder than the ratings make it look. Many companies have nearly identical scores, while estimates may not describe the same work line by line. Promises of a quick fix do not tell you what will be checked first or how the repair will be explained. Have the dishwasher’s brand, model and symptoms ready as you weigh your options. We screened 28 companies serving Fort Lauderdale, and these 4 made the list.
12 Under floor12 Thin detail4 Picked50+ Google reviews4.5★ or betterA review in the last 12 monthsNo paid placementWe screened for at least 50 Google reviews, a Google rating of 4.5 or higher, and a review within the past 12 months. We read Google reviews and BBB, Thumbtack and Angi records. No one on this list paid to be here.
The rankingFrom #1 down
#1Nazar Appliance RepairDaily 8–7Top pickBest forA dishwasher diagnosis with a clear arrival window and repair explanationAboutNazar Appliance Repair is an appliance repair service in Fort Lauderdale. The company says it works across Broward County and handles dishwashers, refrigerators, washers, dryers, ranges and other household appliances. For dishwashers, it describes diagnosing leaks, drainage trouble and poor cleaning. Its listed hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day, giving households a weekend option.Why it made the listNazar has a 5/5 rating from 319 reviews. Reviewers repeatedly describe prompt responses, punctual arrivals and repairs completed quickly. They also keep mentioning clear communication about arrival times and what the repair involves. That combination makes it a fit when you want to know when someone will arrive and understand the diagnosis before work begins.Dishwasher repairOpen dailyBroward County5.0/5319 Google reviews · as of Nov 12, 2026
#2AAA Century Appliance RepairZIP 33306Best forA dishwasher repair that may need an ordered partAboutAAA Century Appliance Repair is a residential appliance repair company based in Fort Lauderdale. The company says it serves nearby cities and has been in business since 2003. Its listed services include dishwashers, refrigerators, washers, dryers, ranges and ovens. It is open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday mornings; Sunday is closed.Why it made the listAAA Century has a 4.9/5 rating from 285 reviews. Reviewers repeatedly describe the company as honest and reliable, and multiple accounts describe repairs completed quickly. They also praise knowledgeable, courteous service. Its broad appliance work makes it worth considering if your dishwasher is not the only machine giving you trouble.DishwashersMultiple appliancesSaturday mornings4.9/5285 Google reviews · as of Nov 12, 2026
#3Full Cycle Appliance RepairZIP 33301Best valueBest forA dishwasher problem that needs a clearly explained diagnosisAboutFull Cycle Appliance Repair works on household appliances in Fort Lauderdale. The company says it also serves Broward County and handles dishwashers, refrigerators, ovens, washers, dryers and microwaves. Its listed hours run to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with Sunday hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The business has operated for 3 years.Why it made the listFull Cycle has a 5/5 rating from 105 reviews. Its review base is smaller than the first two here. Reviewers repeatedly describe quick responses, including same-day visits, and say technicians explain the problem clearly. Professional, knowledgeable service is another recurring theme. Its evening hours stand out for a household that needs a later appointment window.Dishwasher repairEvening hoursSunday hours5.0/5105 Google reviews · as of Nov 12, 2026
#4Appliances Repair MculaiBest forA dishwasher diagnosis with clearly explained repair optionsAboutAppliances Repair Mculai is an appliance repair service providing diagnostics and maintenance. Its work covers dishwashers as well as dryers, refrigerators and washing machines. The business serves Fort Lauderdale and lists hours every day: 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.Why it made the listMculai has a 5/5 rating from 79 reviews, the smallest review base of these four. Reviewers repeatedly describe prompt arrivals, fast service and courteous, professional work. Clear diagnoses and explanations of repair options are also a pattern. It suits a household that wants to understand the available fixes before deciding what to do with the dishwasher.Dishwasher repairOpen dailyRepair options5.0/579 Google reviews · as of Nov 12, 2026
Have this ready: the dishwasher’s brand, model number, error code and when the trouble started. Be specific about whether it fails to fill, drain, heat or latch. Before work starts, settle the appointment window and how you’ll hear about a delay. Ask whether the filter, drain hose and inlet will be checked before a larger part is recommended, and get the proposed work in writing.
Also well rated in our search; not ranked this round.Appliances of Broward★ 4.6 · 303 reviewsPozharko Appliance Repair Fort LauderdaleZIP 33301 · ★ 5.0 · 302 reviews · 8 yrs in businessOJ Same Day Appliance RepairsZIP 33312 · ★ 4.9 · 261 reviewsFive Star Same Day Appliance RepairZIP 33312 · ★ 4.9 · 252 reviews