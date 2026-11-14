Top 4 Appliance repair · Fort Lauderdale, FL · Checked Nov 12, 2026

A dishwasher that won’t drain or finish a cycle can leave you guessing what kind of repair you need. We read Fort Lauderdale appliance repair reviews for signs of clear diagnoses, useful arrival updates and help weighing repair against replacement—and the questions worth asking.

HN By Home & Nearby 4 min read

In Fort Lauderdale, a dishwasher that will not drain or latch can turn cleanup into a sink full of dishes and leave water where it should not be. A repair visit starts with the symptoms and a check of likely trouble spots, such as the filter, drain hose or inlet. Put the job off, and the daily pileup stays. Rush into the wrong fix, and you may face another visit and more time without the machine.

Choosing help is harder than the ratings make it look. Many companies have nearly identical scores, while estimates may not describe the same work line by line. Promises of a quick fix do not tell you what will be checked first or how the repair will be explained. Have the dishwasher’s brand, model and symptoms ready as you weigh your options. We screened 28 companies serving Fort Lauderdale, and these 4 made the list.

The list at a glance Google ★

1 Nazar Appliance Repair dishwasher repair 5.0 2 AAA Century Appliance Repair ZIP 33306 · dishwashers 4.9 3 Full Cycle Appliance Repair ZIP 33301 · dishwasher repair 5.0 4 Appliances Repair Mculai dishwasher repair 5.0

How we picked 28 companies

12 Under floor 12 Thin detail 4 Picked 50+ Google reviews 4.5★ or better A review in the last 12 months No paid placement We screened for at least 50 Google reviews, a Google rating of 4.5 or higher, and a review within the past 12 months. We read Google reviews and BBB, Thumbtack and Angi records. No one on this list paid to be here.

The ranking From #1 down

# 1 Nazar Appliance Repair Top pick Best for A dishwasher diagnosis with a clear arrival window and repair explanation About Nazar Appliance Repair is an appliance repair service in Fort Lauderdale. The company says it works across Broward County and handles dishwashers, refrigerators, washers, dryers, ranges and other household appliances. For dishwashers, it describes diagnosing leaks, drainage trouble and poor cleaning. Its listed hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day, giving households a weekend option. Why it made the list Nazar has a 5/5 rating from 319 reviews. Reviewers repeatedly describe prompt responses, punctual arrivals and repairs completed quickly. They also keep mentioning clear communication about arrival times and what the repair involves. That combination makes it a fit when you want to know when someone will arrive and understand the diagnosis before work begins. 5.0 /5 319 Google reviews · as of Nov 12, 2026

# 2 AAA Century Appliance Repair Best for A dishwasher repair that may need an ordered part About AAA Century Appliance Repair is a residential appliance repair company based in Fort Lauderdale. The company says it serves nearby cities and has been in business since 2003. Its listed services include dishwashers, refrigerators, washers, dryers, ranges and ovens. It is open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday mornings; Sunday is closed. Why it made the list AAA Century has a 4.9/5 rating from 285 reviews. Reviewers repeatedly describe the company as honest and reliable, and multiple accounts describe repairs completed quickly. They also praise knowledgeable, courteous service. Its broad appliance work makes it worth considering if your dishwasher is not the only machine giving you trouble. 4.9 /5 285 Google reviews · as of Nov 12, 2026

# 3 Full Cycle Appliance Repair Best value Best for A dishwasher problem that needs a clearly explained diagnosis About Full Cycle Appliance Repair works on household appliances in Fort Lauderdale. The company says it also serves Broward County and handles dishwashers, refrigerators, ovens, washers, dryers and microwaves. Its listed hours run to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with Sunday hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The business has operated for 3 years. Why it made the list Full Cycle has a 5/5 rating from 105 reviews. Its review base is smaller than the first two here. Reviewers repeatedly describe quick responses, including same-day visits, and say technicians explain the problem clearly. Professional, knowledgeable service is another recurring theme. Its evening hours stand out for a household that needs a later appointment window. 5.0 /5 105 Google reviews · as of Nov 12, 2026

# 4 Appliances Repair Mculai Best for A dishwasher diagnosis with clearly explained repair options About Appliances Repair Mculai is an appliance repair service providing diagnostics and maintenance. Its work covers dishwashers as well as dryers, refrigerators and washing machines. The business serves Fort Lauderdale and lists hours every day: 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Why it made the list Mculai has a 5/5 rating from 79 reviews, the smallest review base of these four. Reviewers repeatedly describe prompt arrivals, fast service and courteous, professional work. Clear diagnoses and explanations of repair options are also a pattern. It suits a household that wants to understand the available fixes before deciding what to do with the dishwasher. 5.0 /5 79 Google reviews · as of Nov 12, 2026

Have this ready: the dishwasher’s brand, model number, error code and when the trouble started. Be specific about whether it fails to fill, drain, heat or latch. Before work starts, settle the appointment window and how you’ll hear about a delay. Ask whether the filter, drain hose and inlet will be checked before a larger part is recommended, and get the proposed work in writing.

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