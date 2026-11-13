As of mid-November 2026, you can avoid the County of San Mateo’s 2.35% online credit-card service fee by paying your Daly City, California, property tax installment with a free e-check. The county’s December 10 first-installment deadline is approaching; choose e-check on the county payment site rather than assuming a card is your only online option.

December 10 is the deadline, but check the penalty time

The County of San Mateo Tax Collector’s calendar lists December 10 as the first-installment deadline and says a 10% penalty is added the next day. That percentage applies to the unpaid installment, not to a standard bill amount: the amount you owe is on your own bill.

The county’s secured-property-tax instructions also say payment must be made by 5:00 p.m. on December 10 to avoid a 10% penalty. A county calendar for the 2026 secured tax bill likewise says a 10% penalty is added after 5:00 p.m. on December 10. Because those county pages give different penalty timing, plan to complete your payment before 5:00 p.m. rather than relying on the next-day wording.

Select a free e-check on the county payment site

The county accepts electronic payments until 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on the delinquency date. That is its electronic-payment acceptance time; the county’s separate penalty instructions give the earlier 5:00 p.m. time on December 10. If you are paying late in the day, check the county payment site rather than treating the electronic cutoff as a promise that no penalty will apply.

Check the county’s secured-property-tax instructions for the first-installment deadline.

Go to the county’s payment site to make the electronic payment.

Select e-check to use the county’s no-charge electronic-check option.

If you select a credit card instead, account for the county’s 2.35% service fee.

Complete the payment before the county’s stated penalty time if you want to avoid the conflicting late-day instructions.

The fee choice matters even when you are well ahead of the deadline: the county says e-check payments have no charge, while online credit-card payments carry the service fee. The deadline matters separately. Changing payment methods does not remove a penalty on an installment that is late.

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If you mail payment, pay attention to the postmark

The County of San Mateo warns that, under a postal rule effective December 24, 2025, a machine-applied postmark bears the date of the first automated processing at a postal facility. That date may be later than the day you drop off the mail. The county also says you may request a manual postmark at a postal retail counter; it is applied when the postal service accepts the item.

If the deadline is close, do not assume that putting an envelope in the mail on December 10 gives it a December 10 postmark.

If you plan to pay in person, check before you go

The county’s secured-property-tax instructions give 5:00 p.m. on December 10 as the time to pay before a 10% penalty is added. Check the county’s secured-property-tax instructions before making that trip, especially if you cannot get there well before that time. For checks, those instructions name the San Mateo County Tax Collector as payee.

Ask the Tax Collector when the timing is uncertain

If you cannot complete payment before 5:00 p.m. on December 10, this stops being a deadline to infer from the county’s differing pages. The San Mateo County Tax Collector handles secured annual property-tax bills. Ask which penalty time applies to your payment and whether the installment has been received; use the county payment site for payment instructions.