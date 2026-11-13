A couple in Minnesota hired a contractor to install a retaining wall and driveway while they finished building their home. They paid the contractor $57,500 in three checks. But the company's checks to the wall's materials supplier bounced, and the supplier later filed a $26,161.30 claim against their property.

The job began with a change in responsibility. In March 2018, the building permit was transferred from the original builder to one homeowner as he took over the project. He then signed a contract listing $43,600 for the retaining wall and $58,500 for the driveway and sidewalks, totaling $102,100. The contractor hired the materials supplier. The opinion identified no evidence that the homeowner had dealt with that supplier or knew it was involved.

The supplier first delivered materials on April 26, 2018. It mailed the homeowners a notice on July 7, estimating its charges at $1 plus other consideration. Ten days later, it filed the much larger mechanic's lien: a legal claim against improved property to secure payment for labor or materials. In September, it sued to enforce that lien against the couple's home.

What each side argued

The homeowners said the supplier had missed the required advance-notice deadline, making its lien invalid. Their initial response also said they had paid in full before receiving notice. Later, one homeowner submitted an affidavit saying they had withheld some payment because of quality issues. The opinion did not describe those issues.

The supplier admitted its notice was late but argued that no notice was required. It said the homeowner had acted as both property owner and general contractor, bringing the project within an exception to the notice rule. The transferred building permit was part of that argument.

Alternatively, the supplier said sending notice by certified mail 72 days after its first delivery counted as a good-faith effort to comply. It also argued that the homeowners' unpaid balance meant they could not show damage from the late notice.

What the law says

The court applied Minnesota Statutes sections 514.01 and 514.011 from the 2018 edition. The first provided lien rights for people contributing work or materials to property improvements. The second imposed notice requirements before those rights could be enforced.

Under section 514.011, subdivision 2(a), a supplier without a direct contract with the owner generally had to deliver written notice personally or by certified mail within 45 days of first supplying materials. The warning told owners that an unpaid supplier could claim against their property even though the contractor had hired it.

Subdivision 4a provided an exception where substantially the same people controlled the contractor and the property owner. But the court distinguished people finishing their own home from an owner actually acting as a general contractor. Here, the permit named the homeowner as a contact, not as general contractor. There was no record evidence of contracting experience or direct supervision of construction.

Subdivision 2(b) allowed some imperfect notices when the claimant made a good-faith effort to comply, unless the failure caused proven damage. The supplier first had to establish that effort.

How it ended

On June 22, 2020, the Minnesota Court of Appeals affirmed the judgment invalidating the lien and dismissing the supplier's claim to enforce it against the homeowners.

The supplier had shown no effort to give notice during the required 45-day period. Mailing it after 72 days did not establish good faith on this record. Because that first requirement failed, the appeals court did not need to decide whether the homeowners suffered damage from the delay.

The result removed this supplier's $26,161.30 lien; it did not award that sum to the couple. The judgment resolved only part of the lawsuit. The homeowners' separate claim concerning harm to their property title remained unresolved at that stage, and this appeal awarded no repair damages. The opinion was unpublished. Later proceedings and further appellate review have not been verified.

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