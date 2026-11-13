The first number for a homeowner in Texas was $1,200. A zone board had failed on their 11–12-year-old heat pump, and a technician quoted that amount to replace it. The system also had a history of refrigerant leaks.

The quotes · Texas heat pump Technician · zone board replacement $1,200 Technician · possible blower motor replacement $1,800 Replacement quote · new heat pump $10,400 Where they split ≠ The replacement is a new unit; the other prices are repairs ? The motor might need replacement, but that was not confirmed ? Installation work, permits and warranty were not specified

Then the technician raised a possible $1,800 blower-motor replacement. In a thread from April 2025, the homeowner described a 2,500-square-foot house and asked whether it was time to replace the system proactively. A replacement quote put a larger job alongside those repairs.

The $1,200 Board They Replaced Themselves

The zone board was the known failure. The homeowner ordered the same board and replaced it themselves instead of paying the quoted $1,200 for that work. Afterward, they said, the system had been operating for the last few days.

Replacing the board addressed the known failure, not the entire heat pump. Once the homeowner had replaced that part, the question was no longer whether to pay someone to do the board job. It was what, if anything, still needed attention on an aging system.

A $1,800 Motor, Then $10,400 for Replacement

The blower motor was less certain. The technician said it sounded “meh” and might need replacement at a cost of $1,800. The amount belonged to a possible repair, not the board work that got the system running again.

The replacement quote was $10,400 for a new 4-ton unit rated 17.5 SEER2 and using R-32 refrigerant. Unlike a board or motor repair, that proposal was for a new unit while the existing system was running again.

The proposed unit was rated at 4 tons. The size of the existing system would help the homeowner judge whether the proposal was for a like-for-like replacement. The quote, as the homeowner described it, did not spell out installation work, warranty terms, permits or what other work was included. A written scope for those items would show what the $10,400 buys beyond the new unit.

The Running System Changed the Decision

The $10,400 proposal was for replacement, while $1,200 was for the failed board and $1,800 was for a motor that might need work. The meaningful difference in this house was between a completed board repair, a possible motor repair and a proposed new unit. They were three different decisions, not three prices for the same work.

The homeowner had handled the failed board. The heat pump had run for days. Its age and leak history were still reasons the homeowner was considering replacement, while the motor remained a possible repair. The thread does not say whether the homeowner ultimately replaced the system or what they paid.

What to Ask Before You Sign an AC Quote

Is the blower motor confirmed to need replacement, or is that a possible future repair?

What is the size of the existing system, and why does the replacement quote specify 4 tons?

Which parts of the heat-pump system and which installation work are included in the replacement price?

What does the written quote say about permits, warranty coverage and any work left out?

Two or three written quotes for the same scope, compared item by item, can show where a price gap comes from. First, make sure each one is pricing the job you are actually considering.