Keep the electrical panel cover closed. From outside the closed panel, you can check its label and the main breaker’s rating; an electrician can assess whether the electrical service can accommodate the new load.

Replacing a gas stove with an induction range does not, by itself, settle whether you need a bigger panel. The useful answer comes from checking the home’s existing electrical demand and the added cooking load against the capacity of the electrical service.

Why a bigger panel is not the starting answer

Electric cooking can be a substantial electrical load. But the rating on your main breaker helps establish the panel’s amperage rating; it does not tell you how much capacity remains after the home’s other electrical demands are counted. Nor does replacing a gas appliance automatically mean the panel must be enlarged. An energy-agency resource cautions against assuming that electrification requires larger service.

The distinction matters because a panel change can have consequences beyond the panel itself: it can also require an upgrade to the utility lines supplying the house. Before treating that as necessary, ask an electrician to assess the existing capacity and whether the current panel can be used more effectively. The question is whether the service can accommodate the added load, not simply what rating appears on the panel.

How the electrician works out the available capacity

The electrician needs to account for the home’s existing electrical load and the load being added, then use a code-based method to check whether the electrical service can safely accommodate it. Federal energy guidance identifies a method for checking service capacity when new loads are added. It also describes an existing-load method that uses utility records to establish maximum demand.

Those methods address a different question from reading the panel label. The label and main breaker help determine the panel’s amperage rating; a load calculation addresses electrical demand. Ask which method the electrician used, what information went into it and how the proposed cooking load was accounted for. A rating read from the closed panel is a useful starting detail, not the whole capacity check.

The result may show that existing capacity is sufficient, or that changes are needed. A constraint does not always point to a larger panel as the only response. Federal efficiency guidance recommends asking whether an electrician can optimize the existing panel rather than increase capacity, and a national laboratory analysis identifies capacity and space management as ways some constrained homes can retain their panels.

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What to ask the electrician to check

Ask which panel and main-breaker ratings the electrician used.

Ask how the home’s existing demand was established, including whether utility records were used.

Ask which code-based method was used to check whether the service can accommodate the added load.

Ask how the proposed cooking load was accounted for in that check.

If an upgrade is recommended, ask whether the existing panel could be optimized instead.

Ask whether a proposed panel upgrade could also affect the utility lines supplying the house.

These questions separate issues that can otherwise get blurred together: the panel’s rating, the home’s existing demand and whether the electrical service can accommodate the new load. Reading a rating from outside a closed panel does not answer all three.

What to keep after the job

Keep the panel-label and main-breaker ratings you checked from outside the closed panel. If utility records were used to establish existing demand, keep those records with your information about the range installation. They identify the rating and demand information involved in the capacity check without requiring you to make that calculation yourself.

Your part stops at what you can read from outside the closed panel and the questions you ask. Have the electrician determine whether the electrical service can accommodate the added load and whether the existing panel can be optimized before treating a larger panel as the answer.