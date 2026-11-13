An Indiana homeowner hired a contractor to replace a large wooden deck beside his house with poured concrete in early 2020. After work started, he asked for color to be added. The finished surface disappointed him, and a second coating did not settle the dispute. He withheld the balance; the contractor sued for payment.

The agreement covered the deck, adjoining stairs and a separate area around a fire pit. Nothing was signed. The contractor and an employee demolished the old deck and poured footers on May 4. At the contractor’s direction, the homeowner contacted the concrete supplier himself to choose and order the color. He paid $6,000 toward the job while they waited for delivery.

Work resumed on May 14. An unexpected rainstorm interrupted the pour, and the crew covered the exposed fresh concrete with plastic. They removed it and resumed work after the rain stopped less than thirty minutes later. That day, the homeowner photographed the deck and texted his dissatisfaction. The contractor later applied a skim coat, a thin surface layer, at no additional charge to improve the color and uniformity. The homeowner remained dissatisfied.

What each side argued

The contractor sought $8,154 in unpaid labor and materials. His invoice put the total contract price at $14,154, an amount the homeowner did not dispute. The contractor testified that colored concrete could have a marbled appearance and variations, and that nothing he did caused the coloring problems.

The homeowner filed a counterclaim, his own claim against the contractor, seeking $10,000 to repair the concrete. He had obtained an estimate from another company. He later added a consumer-protection claim and requested attorney fees. On appeal, he argued that the lack of a written home-improvement contract mattered and challenged the finding that the concrete supplier was responsible for the color imperfections.

He also challenged recovery under unjust enrichment, a theory allowing payment for benefits received when no actual contract exists. The appeals court said that argument missed the basis of the judgment: the trial court had found an oral contract and had awarded payment under it.

What the law says

The March 2024 decision described Indiana’s Home Improvement Contracts Act, Indiana Code chapter 24-5-11, as requiring written contracts for covered residential work exceeding $150. Section 24-5-11-14 treated a violation as a deceptive act subject to consumer-protection remedies. The decision also applied section 24-5-0.5-5(b), which imposed a two-year deadline on the homeowner’s claim.

The majority gave two reasons for rejecting that claim. It found that the homeowner had not presented a sufficiently specific argument at trial, so he could not raise it for the first time on appeal. Separately, it found the claim too late: the oral agreement was reached in early 2020, but the statutory claim was not alleged until June 2022.

The court also declined to weigh the testimony again. Its role was to review the judgment, not decide afresh which witness to believe. Under Indiana Appellate Rule 65(D), effective January 1, 2023, this memorandum decision could be cited for persuasive value but was not binding precedent requiring other courts to follow it.

How it ended

On March 21, 2024, the Court of Appeals of Indiana affirmed the judgment awarding the contractor $8,154.00, plus court costs and statutory interest. The homeowner’s challenge to the finding about the concrete supplier failed. That was not an order requiring the supplier to pay; the supplier was not a party.

One judge dissented from allowing contractual recovery, reasoning that the missing written contract should prevent the contractor from enforcing the agreement. That judge nevertheless agreed that the appeals court could not second-guess the trial court’s assessment of the coloring evidence.

The decision did not establish that all uneven concrete finishes were acceptable or that written contracts were optional. It left this judgment in place. Later review and actual collection of the award were not verified.

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