Top 4 Appliance repair · Lancaster, CA · Checked Nov 13, 2026

A warm fridge in Lancaster calls for a clear diagnosis, not a guess about parts. We read the reviews and service records for 4 appliance repair companies, then pulled out the questions worth asking before a visit.

HN By Home & Nearby 4 min read

In Lancaster, CA, a refrigerator that stops cooling puts food and the household routine on a clock. The problem might involve a fan, a defrost component or the cooling system; the symptom alone may not tell you which. Putting off a diagnosis can mean more spoiled food, while approving a repair without understanding what was found can mean another disruption if the problem persists. Have the make, model and a short description of what changed ready before you speak with anyone.

Choosing a repair company is harder than comparing star ratings. Several services can look nearly identical at a glance, while descriptions of a visit may not cover the same checks or explain what happens after diagnosis. Promises of a quick fix do not tell you whether the technician will explain the options. We screened 6 companies serving Lancaster; these 4 made the list.

The list at a glance Google ★

1 The Appliance Guys LLC refrigerator repair 4.9 2 Oak Valley Appliance, Inc. refrigerator repair 5.0 3 JG APPLIANCE REPAIR LLC refrigerator repair 5.0 4 B and D Appliance Services in-home repair 4.9

How we picked 6 companies

2 Under floor 0 Thin detail 4 Picked 50+ Google reviews 4.5★ or better A review in the last 12 months No paid placement We set a floor of 50+ Google reviews, a Google rating of 4.5 or better, and a review within the last 12 months. We read Google reviews and BBB, Thumbtack and Angi records. No one on this list paid to be here.

The ranking From #1 down

# 1 The Appliance Guys LLC Top pick Best for A no-cool diagnosis you want explained before repairs About The Appliance Guys LLC is an appliance repair service working across the Antelope Valley and surrounding communities. On its own site, the company says it specializes in diagnosing appliance problems and handles repairs in a separate visit when parts are needed. Its service includes refrigerators, washers, dryers and dishwashers. It is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday mornings. Why it made the list It has a 4.9/5 Google rating from 97 reviews, a smaller review base than Oak Valley’s. Reviewers repeatedly describe effective diagnoses, prompt repairs and explanations they could follow. Refrigerator work appears alongside other appliance repairs. The emphasis on explaining the diagnosis makes it a useful option when you want to understand a no-cool problem before deciding on the work. 4.9 /5 97 Google reviews · as of Nov 13, 2026

# 2 Oak Valley Appliance, Inc. Best for A refrigerator problem with repair options to weigh About Oak Valley Appliance, Inc. is an appliance repair company serving Lancaster. The company says it has provided appliance repair since 1979 and works on refrigerators, ice makers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, washers and dryers. Its site specifically describes service for refrigerators that will not cool, ice makers that stop working and frosted-over freezers. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Why it made the list Oak Valley has a 5/5 Google rating from 938 reviews, the largest review base among these picks. Reviewers repeatedly describe knowledgeable technicians, thorough diagnostics and clear explanations of repair options. Helpful scheduling and communication before appointments also come up often. That combination suits a household trying to understand what was found before choosing the next step. 5.0 /5 938 Google reviews · as of Nov 13, 2026

# 3 JG APPLIANCE REPAIR LLC Best value Best for A refrigerator visit with clear updates and careful cleanup About JG APPLIANCE REPAIR LLC serves the Antelope Valley and surrounding areas. Its site says it offers refrigerator and wall-oven repair; its appliance service also covers washers, dryers and dishwashers. The company says it uses floor protection during visits. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Refrigerator repair is a stated part of its work. Why it made the list JG has a 5/5 Google rating from 75 reviews, a smaller review base than the first two picks. Reviewers repeatedly describe effective repairs, timely service and clear communication while work is underway. Cleanup after repairs comes up more than once. That attention to the visit itself may matter when a refrigerator problem is already disrupting your kitchen. 5.0 /5 75 Google reviews · as of Nov 13, 2026

# 4 B and D Appliance Services Best for A refrigerator visit when arrival updates matter About B and D Appliance Services is an in-home appliance repair service for Lancaster, Palmdale and the wider Antelope Valley. The company says it repairs refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, washers, dryers, dishwashers and cooking appliances. It lists hours every day: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Why it made the list B and D has a 4.9/5 Google rating from 54 reviews, the smallest review base here. Reviewers repeatedly describe prompt repairs, punctual arrivals and updates about when to expect the technician. They also describe clear explanations of the work. Its seven-day schedule stands apart from the other picks if arranging a visit during the week is difficult. 4.9 /5 54 Google reviews · as of Nov 13, 2026

Have this ready: your refrigerator’s make and model, when cooling changed, and whether you notice frost, a stopped fan or unusual sounds. Before work starts, confirm that the company services your model and will check the cooling system, fans and defrost components as appropriate. Ask what the diagnosis found and what work is proposed. Agree on how you’ll get an update if the arrival window changes.

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