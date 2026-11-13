The estimate was $25,946 for the downstairs HVAC unit. The homeowner in Texas had 4,000 square feet of conditioned space and some 18-foot ceilings downstairs, but the upstairs unit was not part of this job.

The quotes · Texas downstairs AC First company · downstairs system and extras $25,946 Second quote · same setup $17,000 Where they split ? Second quote was not itemized; ductwork, UV light and plumbing unverified ✓ Homeowner called the two prices the same setup

In a thread from August 2026, the homeowner asked whether that downstairs price seemed high. The answer depended on more than the new unit: the estimate also covered ductwork, a UV light and plumbing.

A $25,946 Package for Downstairs

The first company’s estimate described a new HVAC system installation along with those other items. That total bundled several parts of the job, so a competing price would need to cover each one to make a useful comparison.

Commenters described the proposed system as a 3.5-ton, 14-SEER, single-stage unit. One wanted the equipment model numbers and the gas furnace’s BTU rating. Without those details, the homeowner could not check whether a competing price named the same equipment.

Another question was what would actually be replaced. A commenter asked whether a new line set—the refrigerant lines connecting indoor and outdoor equipment—was included and which existing equipment would come out. Those answers would put boundaries around the installation work, rather than leaving “new system” to carry the whole description.

Duct Footage and a UV Light

The ductwork drew its own set of questions. One commenter wanted the footage specified, along with how new ducts would connect to existing ones and whether new boxes would be built. Each answer describes a different amount of work inside the house; “ductwork included” alone does not say how much is being changed.

Commenters also mentioned new plenums, the connections between the HVAC equipment and ductwork. One who said they had 25 years in HVAC gave a system-and-ductwork comparison and said the UV light, an add-on meant to treat air or surfaces inside the system, should be optional. A separate commenter questioned why the estimate included two float switches to guard against drain overflow if one was already on the primary drain line. Those comments did not establish that either item was unnecessary here, but they identified charges worth having explained.

Plumbing was part of the estimate, too. A commenter referred to a water heater, but the description of the estimate did not spell out the plumbing work. That matters when a homeowner is trying to tell which price covers which jobs.

The $17,000 Same-Setup Reply

The homeowner then reported another price: $17,000 for the “same setup.” That was a meaningful comparison because the homeowner described it that way. The thread does not give the second quote’s itemized scope, though, so it does not show whether the equipment, duct footage, plumbing work and optional items matched line by line.

The lower price did not settle which company the homeowner chose. The thread does not say how it ended. What it leaves is a practical question: when two prices describe the same setup, do the written estimates describe the same work?

Quick check · tap yours Do your downstairs HVAC quotes cover the same work? Same work Different work Not sure Free for homeowners · Your number stays private

What to Ask Before You Sign an HVAC Quote

What equipment model numbers and furnace BTU rating are specified, and what existing equipment will be replaced?

Is a new line set included? How many feet of ductwork are included, and will new boxes be built?

What plumbing work is included, and are the UV light and its price listed separately?

Why are two float switches included, and what does each one protect?

Two or three written quotes for the same scope, compared item by item, are what show where a gap like this one comes from.