Twenty-eight windows in the house a buyer was purchasing in Texas had smoky glass and broken seals. The house, built in 1999, had 36 windows altogether. The latest quote to replace all of them came back at $46,000.

The quotes · Texas windows Homeowner’s quote · replace 36 windows $46,000 Homeowner’s earlier purchase · per window $550 A commenter’s quote · 26 windows ~$30,000 Another commenter’s windows · each, without labor $800 Same commenter’s labor · per window $250 Where they split ≠ The homeowner’s quote covered 36 windows; the commenter’s covered 26. ? Only 28 windows had reported smoky glass and broken seals. ? Labor and window specifications in the $46,000 quote were not described.

In a thread from April 2024, the homeowner asked whether that expense would be worth it. They had paid for windows at a previous house four years earlier, and this number called for a closer look at what the new quote actually covered.

A $46,000 Bid for All 36

The quote was for replacing every window, not only the 28 the homeowner described as having broken seals. That distinction matters in this house: eight windows were included in the replacement count without being described as having the same problem.

The homeowner did not list the proposed window specifications or say how the company broke out labor. Warranty terms, permits and other inclusions were not described either. So the figure established the size of the proposed job, but gave the homeowner little detail for comparing it with another approach.

The earlier purchase added to their doubt. At the previous house, the homeowner had paid $550 per window about four years before. That was a different house and an older price, not a competing bid for these 36 windows. Still, it helped explain why the homeowner brought the new quote to other people for advice.

All 36 Windows or the 28 Affected

One commenter asked whether the homeowner’s earlier $550-per-window price included labor. The homeowner’s account did not answer that question, leaving even the comparison with their own past purchase incomplete.

Other homeowners supplied prices from separate jobs. One said they had been quoted about $30,000 for 26 windows a couple of years earlier. Another said high-end windows in their job cost $800 each, with labor priced separately at $250 each, and said less expensive windows were available. Those figures showed why an installed quote and a window-only price should not be read as the same thing; they did not establish what this buyer’s 36-window job should cost.

A different commenter suggested contacting a residential glass company instead of proceeding straight to full window replacement. For this homeowner, that suggestion pointed back to the count in the original post: 28 windows had the reported glass and seal problem, while the bid covered 36 full replacements. A proposal focused on the affected windows would put that reported problem first and leave the other eight out of that proposed scope.

Twenty-Eight Bad Seals, No Final Order

That was the scope question left on the table. Was replacing all 36 windows the work the homeowner wanted priced, or should they also request a proposal focused on the 28 affected windows? A glass company could describe what it would propose for those windows; the comment alone was not a quote or a promise that glass work would solve every problem.

The homeowner asked for advice, but the thread does not say whether they sought another bid, chose a narrower job or paid for replacement. The $46,000 number remained a quote for all 36.

What to ask before you sign a window replacement quote

Window count: Does this price replace all 36 windows, or can you price the 28 with smoky glass and broken seals separately?

Does this price replace all 36 windows, or can you price the 28 with smoky glass and broken seals separately? Type of work: Can you quote glass work as an alternative to replacing complete windows, and explain what each option covers?

Can you quote glass work as an alternative to replacing complete windows, and explain what each option covers? Installed price: Are labor and materials separated, and which window specifications are included?

Are labor and materials separated, and which window specifications are included? Other inclusions: What does the written price say about warranty terms, permits and any additional work?

Two or three written quotes for the same scope, compared item by item, can show whether a gap comes from the windows, the labor or the amount of work being proposed.