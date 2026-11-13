A homeowner in Texas had paid $9,400 to replace an AC unit. One year later, the coil was leaking, and the homeowner was looking at another quote: $2,100 for coil replacement and refrigerant recharge.

The quotes · Texas AC coil Original installer · AC replacement paid $9,400 New company · coil replacement and recharge $2,100 Where they split ≠ Earlier payment replaced the AC; later quote covers coil work. ? Warranty coverage and the processing fee amount were not broken out.

The coil job was described as warranty work, but the company said the price included a manufacturer warranty processing fee. That combination prompted the homeowner to ask about the charge in a thread from August 2024. The installer who had done the original replacement had moved away, so the question was now with a new company that had taken over.

The $9,400 Replacement Came First

The earlier payment was for a replacement AC unit. It was not a quote for the leaking coil, and it did not tell the homeowner what this later repair would cost. Still, the timing mattered: a coil problem had appeared about a year after a major purchase.

The original installer was no longer there to handle the work. The new company quoted the homeowner for replacing the leaking coil and recharging the system. That put the homeowner in a position many readers will recognize: deciding whether a new bill makes sense when a recently installed part is being discussed as warranty work.

What the $2,100 Coil Quote Covered

The quote joined two pieces of work under one price. Replacing the coil means taking out the leaking component and putting in a replacement. Recharging means adding refrigerant as part of getting the AC back into service. The company also said a manufacturer warranty processing fee was included in the $2,100.

Those details explain why the word “warranty” did not, by itself, settle the bill. The homeowner was not looking only at a price for a coil. The quoted job also involved work on the system and refrigerant, plus the fee the company attributed to warranty processing. The homeowner questioned that charge rather than treating the warranty description as an answer to what each part of the quote was for.

Quick check · tap yours Which part of your coil quote is unclear? Coil replacement Refrigerant recharge Warranty fee Free for homeowners · Your number stays private

The Warranty Fee Remained the Question

The $9,400 and $2,100 figures described different jobs: first a unit replacement, then work on a leaking coil. The issue was inside the later quote. Which part was being handled under warranty, which work was being charged separately, and what exactly was the processing fee paying for?

The homeowner asked about the coil-work charge. The thread does not say whether they went ahead with the repair or paid the $2,100. For this house, the open question was not whether the earlier replacement should have covered every future expense; it was how the new company arrived at a quote for warranty-related work.

What to Ask Before You Sign an AC Coil Quote

Does the warranty cover the replacement coil, and how is that shown on the estimate?

What work is included in removing and replacing the leaking coil?

Is the refrigerant recharge included in the quoted total, and is its charge shown separately?

Who charges the warranty processing fee, what does it cover, and how much of the total is it?

Two or three written quotes for the same scope, item by item, can show whether a gap comes from the coil work, the recharge or a fee bundled into the price.