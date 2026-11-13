A bait question belongs at the start of a roof-rat job. UC IPM warns that rodenticides are toxic to wildlife, pets and people. In California, most residential uses of first- and second-generation anticoagulant rodenticides are prohibited, according to the California Department of Pesticide Regulation. Ask a pest-control company about snap traps and entry-point sealing instead.

UC IPM’s revised 2025 house-mouse guidance says outdoor mice frequently enter homes in autumn as nights get colder. Rats remain active year-round. This fall, clear fallen fruit and check the routes that could let roof rats reach the house.

Why cooler nights call for a check now

The autumn move indoors is about house mice, not a new fall-only rat problem. UC IPM describes rats as active throughout the year, mostly at night. It also says roof rats and Norway rats occur in almost all California cities. For a home with fruit trees, fallen fruit is a food source worth removing as part of rat control. Use the seasonal yard cleanup as a prompt to check the house, even if you have not seen a rat.

Where to look for roof rats and mice

Roof rats typically nest in enclosed, elevated spaces, including attics, wall voids and ceiling voids, according to UC IPM. A nest or rat activity in those spaces calls for attention; an opening outside may show how rodents are getting in. Check whether doors, windows and screens fit tightly, and look for gaps where the building can be sealed. House mice can use small openings too, so the entry-point check is not just for rats.

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What to seal, and what to use

UC IPM says to seal openings larger than 1/4 inch to exclude rats and mice. Its named materials for rat entry points are steel wool, wire screen and sheet metal. For small mouse entry points, it also names wire screen and coarse steel wool. Ask a company to identify the openings it will close and which of those materials it will use; do not treat trapping alone as the entry-point plan.

Check that doors, windows and screens fit tightly.

Identify openings larger than 1/4 inch for sealing.

Ask for steel wool, wire screen or sheet metal at rat entry points.

How to make the yard less useful to roof rats

UC IPM recommends removing climbing plants from buildings and pruning tree limbs within 3 feet of a roof to limit rat access. It also recommends clearing garden debris and fallen fruit, and keeping food sources, including garbage, in containers with tight-fitting lids. If pruning requires work on a roof or a high ladder, leave that part to a professional. These yard steps reduce access and food; they do not replace sealing openings in the house.

What to ask for instead of bait

UC IPM recommends snap traps for rats. For roof rats, it says traps often need to go on elevated travel routes, such as ledges, shelves, branches, fences, pipes or overhead beams, as well as on the ground. Ask where the company will place them and how it will keep children, pets, birds and other animals from encountering them. UC IPM says traps in those areas should be enclosed in boxes or stations, or protected by a barrier.

What California’s bait restrictions mean

The state’s restrictions cover most residential uses of first- and second-generation anticoagulant rodenticides. UC IPM says structural pest control needs a special exemption to use them. The California Department of Pesticide Regulation describes limited exemptions, including qualifying production agricultural sites, certain government or utility infrastructure work, and a declared urgent, non-routine public-health need. Those are not a reason to assume a home pest-control job qualifies. If a company proposes anticoagulant bait, ask which exemption it believes applies and check the rule with the department.

When to bring in a pest-control professional

Bring in a professional for openings, pruning or trap locations that require roof work or a high ladder. Ask the company to show you its exclusion plan, identify safe elevated snap-trap locations, and explain how it will protect birds and other animals from the traps. If it proposes any bait, ask what the label permits and how a tamper-resistant station would keep children, pets and wildlife from reaching it. The plan for a home should start with keeping rats out, not an assumption that restricted anticoagulant bait is available.