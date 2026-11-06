Your general contractor’s license is active. Where to check for past discipline before kitchen work

As of early November 2026, your general contractor’s license shows as active, and the kitchen work is about to begin. The question is what that active status leaves out.

An active listing does not, by itself, mean the contractor has no past violations. It also does not establish that insurance coverage is currently in force. Check the full license record, then confirm insurance separately before work starts.

Why check before the kitchen work starts

A license number on a bid or contract is not proof that the license is valid. A state contractor licensing board advises checking the license status itself. Another licensing lookup can show an active contractor alongside licensing violations, so active is a starting point, not a clean-record finding.

The Federal Trade Commission recommends confirming a contractor’s license with state or county government and asking the contractor for proof of insurance. Those are separate checks. A license record may tell you what has been filed with a licensing office, but it may not tell you whether an insurance policy is in force now.

Find the office that licenses general contractors where you live

The rule depends on where you live. Start with your state or county government to identify the office responsible for contractor licensing in your area. Depending on the local rules, a state or local licensing office may hold the record you need. Do not assume that a license number supplied by the contractor answers which office issued it or whether it remains valid.

Once you find the relevant office, use its contractor lookup or ask how to check a license. If you do not have a license number, look for a search by the business name or contractor’s name; a state licensing board advises using those alternatives. Make sure the record you open is for the contractor you are considering, then read beyond the status line.

Read the record for complaints and discipline

Look for these items in the individual contractor record:

Check whether the license status is active.

Open the license history, if the office provides one, and look for complaints and disciplinary actions.

Check for disclosed complaints or licensing violations, rather than treating an active listing as a clean record.

Look for any available record of a license being suspended or revoked.

Licensing lookups differ. A state contractor licensing board directs homeowners to open the record to see complaints and disciplinary history; another licensing office shows violations alongside active listings. If the lookup does not make the contractor’s history clear, ask the licensing office where its public complaint and discipline information appears. The Federal Trade Commission also recommends checking with consumer protection officials for complaints against a contractor.

Ask for insurance proof, then confirm it

Ask the contractor for a certificate of insurance or for the insurance carrier and agency details so you can verify the insurance. Ask specifically about general liability and workers’ compensation coverage. A state contractor licensing board describes workers’ compensation insurance as protection for the contractor’s workers.

Do not treat an insurance entry on a license record as your final check. One state licensing lookup shows whether a contractor submitted proof of liability insurance when first licensed and at renewal; that does not establish whether coverage is currently in force. Use the carrier details the contractor provides to confirm the coverage directly with the insurer. If the documentation or carrier details are missing, ask the contractor for them before relying on an insurance claim.

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If your area does not license this contractor

Ask your state or county government what applies to general contractors where you live, including whether a registration applies instead of a license. In one local jurisdiction, certain residential contractors register with a state attorney general’s office rather than hold the local contractor license. A missing local license therefore calls for a question about the applicable rule, not an assumption either way.

If there is no license record to inspect, you can still ask consumer protection officials about complaints, as the Federal Trade Commission recommends. Ask the contractor for insurance documentation or carrier and agency details, and confirm coverage with the insurer. Before the kitchen work starts, ask the contractor which license or registration applies to this job and where you can check it.