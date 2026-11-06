Moving house in San Antonio? Here's what the reviews reveal

Top 3 Moving · San Antonio, TX · Checked Nov 4, 2026

A San Antonio house move gets easier to plan when you know which crews are repeatedly praised for heavy furniture, packing help or a steady pace. We read the reviews and pulled out the questions worth asking before you book.

HN By Home & Nearby 3 min read

A house move in San Antonio can turn into a long day before the truck arrives. You need boxes packed, heavy furniture measured, a place for the truck at both addresses, and a plan for stairs or narrow doorways. Put those details off, and the crew may have to stop and rethink the load while your household waits. Poor wrapping or rushed handling can leave furniture and floors damaged. Have this ready: a list of bulky pieces and anything that needs taking apart.

Choosing a mover is harder than comparing star ratings. Plenty look nearly identical, but their quotes may not cover the same crew size, packing materials, travel between homes or reassembly. Promises of a careful, efficient move can be hard to test before moving day. We looked for repeated patterns in feedback, not just high scores. We screened 38 companies serving San Antonio, and these 3 made it.

The list at a glance Google ★

1 Veteran's Best Movers ZIP 78247 · bulky furniture 4.9 2 Evolution Moving Company San Antonio ZIP 78216 · packing services 5.0 3 Movers of San Antonio ZIP 78216 · furniture wrapping 4.8

How we picked 38 companies

6 Under floor 29 Thin detail 3 Picked 50+ Google reviews 4.5★ or better A review in the last 12 months No paid placement We screened for at least 50 Google reviews, a Google rating of 4.5 or better, and a review within the last 12 months. We read Google reviews, BBB, Thumbtack and Angi records. No one on this list paid to be here.

The ranking From #1 down

# 1 Veteran's Best Movers Top pick Best for A house move with bulky furniture that needs careful wrapping About Veteran's Best Movers is a San Antonio moving company focused on packing and careful handling of belongings. On its own site, the company says it has operated since 2022 and offers local and long-distance moves, commercial moving, packing, furniture assembly, and loading and unloading. Its listed service areas include San Antonio, Boerne, New Braunfels and Schertz. It is open seven days a week, with shorter hours on Friday and Saturday. Why it made the list At 4.9/5 from 1,389 Google reviews, it has a substantial review base. Reviewers repeatedly describe professional, efficient crews who communicate clearly and wrap furniture with care. Handling of large, heavy pieces comes up across reviews too. That attention to bulky items and wrapping makes it a useful fit when the furniture needs as much planning as the boxes. 4.9 /5 1,389 Google reviews · as of Nov 4, 2026

# 2 Evolution Moving Company San Antonio Best for A household move that also needs packing help About Evolution Moving Company San Antonio is a moving service that handles furniture transport in San Antonio. The company says its crews handle local and long-distance moves, packing, residential moves, office moves and labor-only jobs. Its site also lists storage solutions and service in New Braunfels and Austin. The San Antonio location lists hours of 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday; it is closed Sunday. Why it made the list Evolution has 5/5 from 631 Google reviews, a smaller review base than the other two picks. Reviewers repeatedly describe hardworking, efficient crews who handle belongings carefully, and they also mention personable, professional service. Multiple reviewers report good experiences across repeat moves. Its packing services make it particularly relevant when you need help getting the household ready, not just loading the truck. 5.0 /5 631 Google reviews · as of Nov 4, 2026

nearby.ai · Your personal home-services helper What help does your move need? Whole-house move Packing help Heavy furniture Loading and unloading ✓Free for homeowners ✓Qualified local pros ✓Your number stays private

# 3 Movers of San Antonio Best for A house move where careful wrapping and pace matter About Movers of San Antonio is a San Antonio moving company offering careful furniture transport. On its site, the company says it handles residential, long-distance and commercial moves and offers packing services and moving boxes. It also says it has more than 20 years of experience. The company lists daily hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., including weekends. Why it made the list Movers of San Antonio has 4.8/5 from 3,303 Google reviews, the largest review base of these three picks. Reviewers repeatedly describe friendly, professional crews who wrap and handle furniture carefully while working quickly. Several also report using the company for more than one move. The consistent mentions of both pace and careful handling suit a straightforward house move with a full day of loading and unloading. 4.8 /5 3,303 Google reviews · as of Nov 4, 2026

Before work starts, get the move's scope in writing: crew size, arrival window, packing and wrapping materials, bed reassembly, and the drive between addresses. List heavy pieces and anything needing disassembly. Check whether the truck can fit at both locations and whether you need to arrange loading space. Ask how floors and furniture will be protected, what happens if the crew cannot make its window, and how damage is handled.

Also checked Not ranked