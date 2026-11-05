Your general contractor wants a deposit. Check the license and insurance first

As of early November 2026, a general contractor’s statement that the company is insured is a reason to ask for proof, not a substitute for it. Before your remodel starts, you may have a contract and even a license number in hand. Neither is the insurance certificate you need to request.

We recommend treating this as two separate checks: confirm any required license with the government, and ask the contractor to show proof of insurance. Do both before you commit to the work.

Why check before the remodel starts

A written contract gives you a starting point for checking the contractor. The Federal Trade Commission says it should include the contractor’s name, address, phone number and license number. Keep that information in front of you when you make the license inquiry, rather than relying only on what someone tells you about the company.

The insurance question needs its own answer. The Federal Trade Commission recommends confirming a contractor’s license with the government and asking the contractor separately for proof of insurance. A license check does not do the work of that second request.

Payment is another reason to make these checks early. The Federal Trade Commission warns against paying the full project amount up front. If a contractor asks for a materials deposit, the National Association of Home Builders advises paying it only after you and the contractor have both signed the contract. Those precautions do not replace the license and insurance checks; they give you a point at which to pause before paying.

Where to check a general contractor’s license

Licensing rules depend on where you live. The Federal Trade Commission directs consumers to check with their state or county government to confirm a contractor’s license. Start there to find out what license, if any, is required for the contractor you plan to hire.

If your state requires contractors to be licensed, the National Association of Home Builders recommends looking up the contractor on the state licensing website, even if you have seen a paper license. That gives you a government record to check rather than a document supplied by the contractor alone.

Get the contractor’s name and license number in the written contract.

Check the license with your state or county government.

If a state license is required, look up the contractor on the state licensing website rather than relying on a paper copy.

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What the license record tells you

Use the contract’s name and license number to guide your inquiry about the license. If the government record shows an active license, that answers a licensing question. It does not answer whether the company has insurance for your remodel.

That distinction matters even when the record looks straightforward. The Federal Trade Commission calls for both a government license check and a separate request for insurance proof. Do not finish at the license lookup just because the record shows an active status, and do not treat a paper license as the government lookup when one is required.

What to ask for as proof of insurance

Ask the general contractor to show you an insurance certificate. The National Association of Home Builders says professional contractors should be able to show a certificate proving insurance. The Federal Trade Commission also advises asking for proof of insurance before hiring for home repairs.

Keep the question tied to the business named in your written contract: you are hiring that contractor for the remodel, so ask for its proof of insurance rather than accepting a statement that the job is insured. Request the document before paying for services; the Federal Trade Commission recommends asking for a contractor’s license and proof of insurance before payment. A license record is not a replacement for this document.

If your area does not require a license, ask the contractor for insurance proof

First check the rule with your state or county government; do not assume that a general contractor needs the same license everywhere. If a license is not required where you live, there is no required license lookup to stand in for the other hiring checks. Get the written contract and ask the contractor to show proof of insurance.

Before work begins, the practical question for the pro is direct: can they provide the written contract and an insurance certificate for the contractor you are hiring? If they cannot give you the documents, pause rather than treating a spoken assurance—or an unrelated license check—as proof of insurance.